MSI Spatium M480 Play SSD Brings Blazing Fast Throughput To PC And PS5 Gamers

Other requirements include...

Width: up to 25mm

up to 25mm Length/Size: 2230 (30mm), 2242 (40mm), 2260 (60mm), 2280 (80mm), 22110 (110mm)

2230 (30mm), 2242 (40mm), 2260 (60mm), 2280 (80mm), 22110 (110mm) Height/Thickness: up to 11.25mm (up to 8mm above the PCB, up to 2.45mm below the PCB)

The most common M.2 form factor in the consumer space is 2280, which is also the category the Spatium M480 Play falls into. It also meets the other requirements. It's offered in 500GB to 4TB capacities with sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively.









Performance varies by capacity. However, all of the drives pair Micron 176-layer 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory with a Phison E18 controller , supplemented with a DRAM cache buffer and SLC cache. These drives also tout a grooved dual-finish aluminum heatsink designed to fit within the confines of the PS5's storage bay.





Just be careful when wading through the Spatium M480 models, because there are several lines. There's the regular Spatium M480 without a heatink, the Spatium M480 HS with a beefier heatsink that makes it incompatible with the PS5, and the Spatinum M480 Play outlined above.



