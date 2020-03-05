CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, March 05, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC Hits Low $280 And Includes 2 Free Games With This Hot Deal

rx 5700 evoke oc
In recent months, most of the attention in the [production] AMD graphics card segment has been on the newly introduced Radeon RX 5600 XT. The card was launched as a competitor for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and came with a $279 price tag. Not to be forgotten, however, is the more performant Radeon RX 5700 that normally hovers in the $350 price range.

Retailer Newegg, however, is cranking out a rather large discount on the MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC graphics card for those that are looking for a graphics upgrade. Newegg has the gaming card priced at $339.99, but it is offering a $30 discount with the promo code VGAPCRW456. That takes the price down to $309.99.

rx 5700 evoke oc 2

On top of that, the MSI is also offering a manufacturer $30 mail-in rebate that is good through March 31st [PDF]. When taking the rebate into account, the price of the MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC falls to just $279.99 with free shipping. The rebate will come in the form of a prepaid debit card within 8 to 10 weeks of the receipt of your submission.

The Radeon RX 5700 is a 7nm Navi-based graphics card using RDNA architecture. The card supports the PCIe 4.0 interface and comes with 8GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory onboard. The MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC in particular features a core clock of 1540MHz, and a boost clock of 1750MHz. The card features a dual-fan design (TORX Fan 3.0) and uses a nickel-plated copper base plate and MSI's ZeroFrozr technology to improve cooling performance.

We should also note that in addition to the graphics card, you'll receive free digital copies of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition along with three months free of Xbox Game Pass for PC.



Tags:  deals, AMD, MSI, Newegg, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 5700
Via:  Newegg
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms