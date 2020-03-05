MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC Hits Low $280 And Includes 2 Free Games With This Hot Deal





In recent months, most of the attention in the [production] AMD graphics card segment has been on the newly introduced Radeon RX 5600 XT . The card was launched as a competitor for the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and came with a $279 price tag. Not to be forgotten, however, is the more performant Radeon RX 5700 that normally hovers in the $350 price range.

Retailer Newegg, however, is cranking out a rather large discount on the MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC graphics card for those that are looking for a graphics upgrade. Newegg has the gaming card priced at $339.99, but it is offering a $30 discount with the promo code VGAPCRW456. That takes the price down to $309.99.





On top of that, the MSI is also offering a manufacturer $30 mail-in rebate that is good through March 31st [PDF]. When taking the rebate into account, the price of the MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC falls to just $279.99 with free shipping. The rebate will come in the form of a prepaid debit card within 8 to 10 weeks of the receipt of your submission.

The Radeon RX 5700 is a 7nm Navi-based graphics card using RDNA architecture. The card supports the PCIe 4.0 interface and comes with 8GB of 14Gbps GDDR6 memory onboard. The MSI Radeon RX 5700 Evoke OC in particular features a core clock of 1540MHz, and a boost clock of 1750MHz. The card features a dual-fan design (TORX Fan 3.0) and uses a nickel-plated copper base plate and MSI's ZeroFrozr technology to improve cooling performance.

MSI Radeon RX 5700 EVOKE OC 8GB @ Newegg

We should also note that in addition to the graphics card, you'll receive free digital copies of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition along with three months free of Xbox Game Pass for PC.