MSI Unveils Project Zero Motherboards With Hidden Connectors For AMD And Intel PCs





A few companies have started to offer solutions for this problem, but possibly the most assertive about the issue has been MSI. The company originally teased its "Project Zero" hardware at Computex, and now there are product pages up for two motherboards in the series: the B650M Project Zero, and the B760M Project Zero.





MSI B650M Project Zero Socket AM5 Motherboard

The key gimmick with these boards is that basically all of their internal I/O and power connectors are moved to the back of the board. The only things left on the front are the CPU socket, the RAM slots, the PCIe slots, and M.2 sockets.





MSI B760M Project Zero LGA 1700 Motherboard

The B760M Project Zero does come with a second PCIe x16 slot (x4 electrical), and that's likely at least part of why it doesn't get the full-coverage armor treatment the way the B650M Project Zero does. That's the most visible difference in the two boards.





Intel B760M on top, AMD B650M on bottom.

If you're after a more high-end experience, frequent leaker Алексей ( @wxnod on Xwitter) shared a screenshot of what looks like a datasheet for a Z790 Project Zero. That full-sized ATX board will apparently include Wi-Fi 7 and two more M.2 sockets (for a total of four) in addition to a pile of extra USB and extra "armor" on the front, at least in comparison to the B760M.



