MSI's First AMD AM5 Motherboard And PSU With ATX12VO Break Cover

Once upon a time, the components in your PC required a wide variety of voltages. The ATX standard defines 3.3V, 5V, and 12V connections as well as -12V and 5V standby power connections. Only some of this is actually used today. Virtually all modern PC components just take 12V and convert it to whatever voltage their components actually require. This is due to both advancements in power delivery circuitry and the fact that most modern PC components require enough power that delivering the current over 3.3V or 5V becomes problematic.





ATX12VO Main Power Connector pin-out. Image: Intel



If everything is 12V, what's the point of having these other power wires? Not much. That's why Intel released the ATX12VO standard in July of 2019. Not to be confused with the ATX 3.0 12VHPWR connector , this alternate version of the ATX standard throws out the old fat ATX 24-pint power connector in favor of a slimmer ten-pin connector that only supplies 12 volts. This drastically simplifies power supply design, as the transformer box in the bottom of your PC no longer has to output multiple separate voltages for various components.





These boards popped up during a factory tour given to German site HardwareLUXX, who also got to look at the company's still-upcoming Project Zero hardware which we reported on back in October . Ironically, it doesn't look like the Project Zero hardware will be built for the ATX12VO standard.





MSI B650M Project Zero Socket AM5 Motherboard