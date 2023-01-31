Corsair's Innovative RMx Shift Power Supplies For Simpler Cable Management Take Flight
Corsair has a new series of power supplies, and they do something that some brands should have done a long time ago: move the modular connectors to the side of the unit. For folks who aren't experienced system builders, what this implies is that, for now-common cases with PSU shrouds, you don't have to go rooting around in the dark to get your PSU plugged in.
Regular HH readers will recall that we wrote about leaks of Corsair's new RMx Shift modular power supplies about two weeks ago. The units mentioned in that leak have made their way to market, and surprise—all of the leaked details and pictures were accurate. If you missed that post, well, read on, because we'll reiterate for you with fresh official visuals.
The RMx Shift power supplies are essentially the same as the company's extant (and generally well-regarded) RM series power supplies, just with all the modular connectors moved over to the side of the unit. This is kind of a genius idea for the majority of modern systems where the PSU sits under a plastic or metal shroud that hides the ugly wires away from view through the case's tempered-glass panel.
As you'd expect, the new power supplies are both ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, which means they include a native PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR cable. The units themselves range in capacity from 750W up to 1200W, and they come with 80 PLUS Gold certification. Corsair specifically says that the cards are ready for use with the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, although that's probably because those are the only ones with the new 12+4-pin connector.
Corsair explains that you'll need about 30mm of open space to the side of your case's bottom compartment to accommodate the extra cables, and that it has checked all of its own cases for compatibility. If you're keen on a new case and power supply, you can head over to Corsair's PC Builder to see if your favorite case is compatible with an RMx Shift PSU.