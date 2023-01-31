Corsair's Innovative RMx Shift Power Supplies For Simpler Cable Management Take Flight





Regular HH readers will recall that we wrote about leaks of Corsair's new RMx Shift modular power supplies about two weeks ago. The units mentioned in that leak have made their way to market, and surprise—all of the leaked details and pictures were accurate. If you missed that post, well, read on, because we'll reiterate for you with fresh official visuals.





As you'd expect, the new power supplies are both ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, which means they include a native PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR cable. The units themselves range in capacity from 750W up to 1200W, and they come with 80 PLUS Gold certification. Corsair specifically says that the cards are ready for use with the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, although that's probably because those are the only ones with the new 12+4-pin connector.





The full assortment of plugs on an RM1200x Shift. Weaker units will have fewer plugs.

