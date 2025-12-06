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MSI Wraps Intel Panther Lake In Thin & Sleek Prestige OLED Laptops

by Chris HarperSaturday, December 06, 2025, 02:52 PM EDT
hero msi prestige intel laptops2
Intel's Panther Lake processors are due to arrive soon in new notebooks from a wide array of partners. MSI has a refreshed line-up of Prestige machines coming, for example, powered by Intel's latest and greatest mobile chips, flaunting OLED screens up to 16 inches and long battery life. Based on initial disclosures from Intel and some leaked benchmarks, we're expecting good things from Panther Lake; its CPU cores should be more performant and efficient than the previous-gen and the various Xe3-based iGPU configurations should be a substantial improvement over Lunar Lake, and bring the fight to AMD's strong RDNA 3.5 iGPUs.

msi prestige laptops
MSI's Upcoming Panther Lake-Powered Prestige Laptops Will Come In 13", 14" and 16" Form Factors

For now, MSI is somewhat cagey on the details of its upcoming Panther Lake-based machines. When showcasing these laptops at a recent event, however, MSI boasted that the new laptops would perform "miles ahead of Arrow Lake". Its Prestige laptops are also fairly light, thanks to magnesium and aluminum construction, with the 13-inch and 14-inch models weighing less than a kilogram, and the larger 16-inch model weighing less than 1.6 kilos. MSI's Prestige laptops use premium materials across the board, and will command somewhat higher prices, but they'll also be sold with more affordable IPS display options.

hero msi prestige intel laptops
MSI's Has Panther Lake-Based Gaming Laptops Coming Too

In video captured at MSI's even, ETA PRIME focuses on the premium Prestige laptops, but also praises the gaming laptop designs, most of which also feature discrete NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. MSI also promises that its next-gen MSI Claw handheld will be powered by Panther Lake, and we already had high praise for the Lunar Lake-based MSI Claw 8 AI+.


It seems like things are shaping up well for Intel's Panther Lake processors, and MSI seems eager to show off its systems. Drawing any solid conclusions will have to wait for hands-on benchmarks and reviews, but we're fairly optimistic about Intel's next-generation mobile processors, and suspect that the Xe3-powered integrated graphics configurations are going to be particularly strong performers.

Image Credit: ETA PRIME on YouTube
Tags:  Intel, MSI, laptop, panther lake
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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