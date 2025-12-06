MSI Wraps Intel Panther Lake In Thin & Sleek Prestige OLED Laptops
For now, MSI is somewhat cagey on the details of its upcoming Panther Lake-based machines. When showcasing these laptops at a recent event, however, MSI boasted that the new laptops would perform "miles ahead of Arrow Lake". Its Prestige laptops are also fairly light, thanks to magnesium and aluminum construction, with the 13-inch and 14-inch models weighing less than a kilogram, and the larger 16-inch model weighing less than 1.6 kilos. MSI's Prestige laptops use premium materials across the board, and will command somewhat higher prices, but they'll also be sold with more affordable IPS display options.
In video captured at MSI's even, ETA PRIME focuses on the premium Prestige laptops, but also praises the gaming laptop designs, most of which also feature discrete NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. MSI also promises that its next-gen MSI Claw handheld will be powered by Panther Lake, and we already had high praise for the Lunar Lake-based MSI Claw 8 AI+.
It seems like things are shaping up well for Intel's Panther Lake processors, and MSI seems eager to show off its systems. Drawing any solid conclusions will have to wait for hands-on benchmarks and reviews, but we're fairly optimistic about Intel's next-generation mobile processors, and suspect that the Xe3-powered integrated graphics configurations are going to be particularly strong performers.
Image Credit: ETA PRIME on YouTube