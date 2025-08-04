CATEGORIES
home News

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Expert OC GPU Rocks A Dual-Fan Blower With FE Styling

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, August 04, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
msi 5080 e
Having trouble finding a GeForce RTX 50 series GPU in Founders Edition trim, like the GeForce RTX 5080 FE? MSI just launched the next best thing. It's GeForce RTX 5080 16G Expert OC is coming, and it shares some similarities with the design of NVIDIA Founders Edition model. First, it has a familiar colorway with the blend of gray, but with some more pronounced design elements in the shroud. It is made of a diecast aluminum alloy, with an advanced vapor chamber design for cooling. 

It's a refined-looking GPU touting an aesthetic that is similar to NVIDIA's FE design language, but it's not a carbon copy. To put it in MSI's own words, the Expert series is intended to "embody the elegance of a finely crafted masterpiece," as opposed to visually-loud GPUs that typically cater to gamers with RGB lighting and aggressive styling.

As for the GPU itself, it sports an overclocked 2,715MHz boost clock, or a more aggressive 2,730MHz in Extreme Performance mode. Bot hare up from 2,617MHz on NVIDIA's FE model.

cooling 5080

MSI says the GPU employs its Flow Froze 2 cooling solution, which is a passthrough thermal design. Air goes through one fan and out the back, and then up to the top on the right side of the GPU. While it differs from NVIDIA's Founders Edition cooler, it certainly is inspired by it. When temperatures are low, the Stormforce fans stop with its Zero Frozr design. 

This GPU differs from the traditional three-fan designs that we have been accustomed to seeing from the likes of MSI. For example, MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio is much larger by comparison, which can be a factor in workstations. While a sleek aluminum design is always great, the real star of the shower is its smaller profile to fit in a variety of productivity and/or compact gaming builds, while maintaining reasonable cooling performance.

MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Expert on a gray gradient background.

GPUs with this design can have some drawbacks, namely higher thermals compared to more traditional three-fan designs. Maybe we'll get a chance to MSI's GeForce RTX 5080 16G Expert OC to see what kind of cooling comprises (if any) are at play. 

There's no mention of when MSI's new card will release or how much it will cost. That said, NVIDIA and its hardware partners are rumored to introducing sweeping price cuts to the GeForce RTX 50 series. There's also chatter of a looming Super refresh.
Tags:  MSI, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5080
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment