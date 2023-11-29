Score An MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming PC For Just $699 With These Killer Desktop Deals







Don't kick yourself if you missed out on the barrage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, because let's face it, singular day events are a mirage. We're in the middle of an entire holiday season of sales . To prove it, one of the best gaming desktop PC deals around is a suddenly affordable MSI machine that's the cheapest we've ever seen for a rig outfitted with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.





MSI Codex R gaming desktop for an incredibly low $699 at Walmart (save $300). You won't find a cheaper gaming PC with the same set of parts, or if you do, pounce on it because it would be one heck of a deal. The previous low was $849.99, which we wrote about a few weeks ago. Now, however, you can bag thisfor an incredibly low. You won't find a cheaper gaming PC with the same set of parts, or if you do, pounce on it because it would be one heck of a deal.





As it stands, this is the system to beat, in terms of bang-for-buck. Sure, the RTX 4060 is not built to handle games in the same vein as the GeForce RTX 4090. But it's certainly a solid mainstream offering for 1080p gaming, and it affords access to DLSS 3 with frame generation to help punch above its weight class.





The other parts include an Intel 13th Generation Core i5-13400F processor (10C/16T, up to 4.6GHz, 20MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, 650W 80 Plus gold power supply, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a black chassis with a tempered glass side panel. You also get a mouse and keyboard with this system. Heck, the CPU and GPU alone would run your right around $500 if building this on your own.













Skytech Nebula gaming PC on Amazon for $849.99. That's not a sale price, but it is the next best sticker cost for a desktop PC with a GeForce RTX 4060 inside. After this system, you're looking at around a grand for the same or similar parts. If the MSI system sells out (and we'd be somewhat surprised if it doesn't), you can still snag the similarly-spec'don. That's not a sale price, but it is the next best sticker cost for a desktop PC with a GeForce RTX 4060 inside. After this system, you're looking at around a grand for the same or similar parts.





One notable difference is that this system uses 16GB of DDR4 memory instead of DDR5. It also features a 600W PSU (80 Plus Gold rated) instead of 650W. Otherwise, it's rocking the same Core i5-13400F processor and same capacity 1TB NVMe SSD.













iBuyPower Y40 311A setup that's on sale for $1,749.99 at Best Buy (save $600). This is a rather beastly desktop that's also easy on the eyes. For anyone who wants more GPU firepower and/or an AMD-based configuration, check out thissetup that's on sale for. This is a rather beastly desktop that's also easy on the eyes.





It's what is inside that counts, though, and here you're getting a config with a Ryzen 7 7700X processor (8C/16T, 4.5GHz to 5.4GHz, 32MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB NVMe SSD for primary storage chores, and a 1TB HDD for backup duties.





The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is fast GPU that offers up performance that, in our testing, is generally on par with (and sometimes beast) the last-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. And for gaming, the Ryzen 7 7700X is a worthy complement.





