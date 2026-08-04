CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Gaming PC With RTX 5070 And 32GB DDR5 Drops To $1,399 At Woot

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 04, 2026, 10:54 AM EDT
Angled closeup render of MSI's Codex R2 gaming PC.
PC memory is expensive these days, and the same is true of discrete graphics cards. The AI-driven shortage of key components has made building a PC from the ground up or even upgrading an existing one a tough proposition. It's not all bad news, though. There are deals to be had, such as the one Woot is offering on MSI's Codex R2 gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 5070 and 32GB of DDR5 memory.

MSI Codex R2 Gaming PC With RTX 5070 And 32GB RAM Is 39% Off

Act fast and you can score this MSI Codex R2 gaming PC for $1,399.99 at Woot (39% off, save $900). That's not just a killer price, it's the lowest around (that we found) for a desktop PC with the same tier graphics card. The only other one we found at this price—Acer's Nitro 60—is sold out on Best Buy after a clearance sale.

The caveat is that you're investing a CPU architecture that's a little older now. Specifically, this configuration sports a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400F processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 20MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. This was before Intel started slapping dedicated NPUs onto its consumer desktop chips, which it started doing with Arrow Lake.

Still, it's a solid bargain, as you're also getting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card that typically commands $680 and up on the street. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), so aside from an older CPU, there's really not much in the way of skimping here.

Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, four cooling fans with RGB lighting, an air cooler with RGB lighting, and Windows 11 Home.

At $1,399.99, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to step into an RTX 5070 system without having to source individual DIY components yourself.

Samsung's Giant 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is 38% Off

Render of a person sitting in front of Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor with Black Desert on the display.

Looking for a massive monitor to pair with the MSI rig above (or your existing one)? Then check out this deal for Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini LED gaming monitor—it's marked down to $1,297.99 at Woot (38% off, save $802).

It's not cheap, but it sure is big (understatement of the year). So is the discount. The Odyssey Neo G9 (LS57CG950NNXZA) is built around an expansive and curved (1000R) VA panel with a 7680x2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and 420 nits (typical). Max brightness is 1,000 nits thanks to mini LED backlighting. Also notable are 2,392 local dimming zones.

When launched a couple of years ago, Samsung touted this as the world's first dual UHD monitor. It's basically like having two 4K monitors, only without the annoying border. It also comes with a built-in KVM switch, giving it some extra utility.
Tags:  deals, MSI, Desktop, PC, geforce rtx 5070
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use