MSI Gaming PC With RTX 5070 And 32GB DDR5 Drops To $1,399 At Woot





PC memory is expensive these days, and the same is true of discrete graphics cards. The AI-driven shortage of key components has made building a PC from the ground up or even upgrading an existing one a tough proposition. It's not all bad news, though. There are deals to be had, such as the one Woot is offering on MSI's Codex R2 gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 5070 and 32GB of DDR5 memory.

MSI Codex R2 Gaming PC With RTX 5070 And 32GB RAM Is 39% Off

MSI Codex R2 gaming PC for $1,399.99 at Woot (39% off, save $900). That's not just a killer price, it's the lowest around (that we found) for a desktop PC with the same tier graphics card. The only other one we found at this price—Acer's Nitro 60—is sold out on Best Buy after a clearance sale. Act fast and you can score thisfor. That's not just a killer price, it's the lowest around (that we found) for a desktop PC with the same tier graphics card. The only other one we found at this price—Acer's Nitro 60—is sold out on Best Buy after a clearance sale.





The caveat is that you're investing a CPU architecture that's a little older now. Specifically, this configuration sports a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400F processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 20MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. This was before Intel started slapping dedicated NPUs onto its consumer desktop chips, which it started doing with Arrow Lake.





Still, it's a solid bargain, as you're also getting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card that typically commands $680 and up on the street. It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), so aside from an older CPU, there's really not much in the way of skimping here.





Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, four cooling fans with RGB lighting, an air cooler with RGB lighting, and Windows 11 Home.





At $1,399.99, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to step into an RTX 5070 system without having to source individual DIY components yourself.

Samsung's Giant 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is 38% Off









Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini LED gaming monitor—it's marked down to $1,297.99 at Woot (38% off, save $802). Looking for a massive monitor to pair with the MSI rig above (or your existing one)? Then check out this deal for—it's marked down to





It's not cheap, but it sure is big (understatement of the year). So is the discount. The Odyssey Neo G9 (LS57CG950NNXZA) is built around an expansive and curved (1000R) VA panel with a 7680x2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and 420 nits (typical). Max brightness is 1,000 nits thanks to mini LED backlighting. Also notable are 2,392 local dimming zones.





When launched a couple of years ago, Samsung touted this as the world's first dual UHD monitor. It's basically like having two 4K monitors, only without the annoying border. It also comes with a built-in KVM switch, giving it some extra utility.