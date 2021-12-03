MSI Gaming Laptops Rocking Core i9-12900HK And RTX 3080 Ti Spotted In Early Retail Listings





Increasingly potent gaming laptops running a combination of Alder Lake and Ampere hardware appear to be right around the corner. As it pertains to the former, Intel has not yet introduced any mobile CPUs based on its 12th Gen Core Alder Lake architecture, but it's only a matter of time before it does. And while we wait, retailer listings for gaming laptops wielding unreleased components have begun to pop up.





According to multiple retailer listings, MSI is getting ready to introduce Raider GE76 (17.3-inch) and GE66 (15.6-inch) models with upgraded hardware, once Intel and NVIDIA get around to announcing their upcoming mobile CPUs and GPUs, respectively. So far that includes the Core i9-12900HK, Core i7-12700H , GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.







Click to Enlarge







In the above listing, for example, a Spanish retailer is accepting orders for MSI's GE66-005ES gaming laptop configured with a Core i9-1200HK processor GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (represented by the GN20-E8 designation), 64GB of RAM (unclear if it's DDR5 or DDR4), and 2TB of storage (presumably of the NVMe solid state drive variety).







It's a decked-out configuration for sure, and it has a price tag to match—€4,919.46, which converts to around $5,550 in US currency. We'd be surprised if retail pricing in the US actually ended up being quite that high, though bear in mind that Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan did recently warn that gaming laptops in general will be more expensive in 2022 because of a shortage of components. So who knows.

There are multiple other listings around the web, some of which were rounded up by @momomo_us, a prominent leaker in the Twitter space. You can see those above. Pricing is high on every early listing so far, and it will be interesting to see just what kind of premium these next-gen gaming laptops command when they actually launch.





As to when these and other next-gen gaming laptops will be available, you can probably expect them to launch within the next few months. Keep in mind that the Consumer Electronics Show is now just a few weeks away, and that would be a great time for Intel and NVIDIA to announce new products.

