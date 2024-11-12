MSI Rolls Out A Faster 49-Inch QD-OLED Dual-QHD Gaming Monitor At 240Hz





Back at the Consumer Electronics Show at the beginning of the year, you may recall that MSI unveiled a monstrous 49-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 5120x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Well, more recently, MSI teased an upgraded variant with an even faster 240Hz refresh rate, the MPG 491CQPX, and that has now officially launched.







MSI quietly added a product page detailing the upgraded display. Like its predecessor, the 491CQP, the new 491CQPX variant employs a curved QD-OLED panel with the same Dual-QHD resolution, which is akin to having two 2560x1440 monitors, but without a distracting border or gap in the middle. The caveat is that you'll need a powerful GPU (not necessarily a GeForce RTX 4090 but probably something faster than a GeForce RTX 4060 ) to take full advantage of the native resolution and bumped-up refresh rate. Naturally, you're mileage will vary, depending on the types of games you play and settings you prefer.





The panel spots an 1800R curvature. It also features 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (98% of AdobeRGB and 146% of sRGB), a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits, a negligible 0.03ms response time (an inherent strength of OLED and QD-OLED panels), 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, adaptive sync support (48-240Hz), and HDR support with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.













Connectivity options include a single HDMI 2.1 input, a DisplayPort 1.4a input, a USB Type-C port (DP alt.) with 98W power delivery, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





MSI's also touting a 3-year warranty that includes specific protection against burn-in . That's probably the main concern that buyers have with OLED (outside of pricing), though display makers have made strides to lessen the chance of it happening. In this case, MSI's display features various safeguards such as multi-logo detection (automatically reduces luminance when it detects static and prominently contrasting logos display on the screen), taskbar detection (same trick), and so forth.



