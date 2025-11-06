CATEGORIES
home News

Motorola's Ultra Thin Edge 70 Packs A Supersized Battery & Triple 50MP Cameras

by Aaron LeongThursday, November 06, 2025, 10:57 AM EDT
hero edge 70 main
Motorola has just unveiled the Motorola Edge 70, an ultrathin handset that's nearly as svelte as competitors but boasts a battery capacity that dwarfs them all. Sure, the 5.99-mm thick (and 159 grams) Edge 70 may not be as slim as Apple's iPhone Air and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, but yet, Motorola claims that the phone will have endurance for days.

edge 70 dio1

Indeed the Edge 70, ahem, edges out other NA-market ultra slims with an impressive 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery, compared to 3,149 mAh and 3,900 mAh on the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge, respectively. Motorola says that the phone is capable of 50 hours of continuous use per charge, which, if it holds up in real-world use, handily beats out the iPhone Air's 27 hours.

Part of the power-sipping prowess likely comes from the phone's equally efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset (which is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, non-expandable) and Android 16. Obligatory AI functions are on-board under Motorola’s own proprietary Moto AI umbrella.

Durability-wise, the phone's chassis is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front. Like an increasing number of flagship phones, the Edge 70 has both IP68 and IP69 dust-water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification.

edge 70 trio1

We've been loving the design language on recent Motorola phones, especially how the designers have kept the camera array thin and blended with the back cover. In this application, the shallow camera hump really jives with the whole skinny phone vibe. The Edge 70 is equipped with a triple 50MP camera array, including a main sensor with OIS and 4K video recording, an ultra-wide that doubles as a macro shooter, and a selfie cam at the front. 

It's also good to know that when a recharge is needed, there's 68W TurboPower wired charging (versus only 25W on the iPhone Air and S25 Edge) plus 15W wireless charging. 

The Motorola Edge 70 is available now in Europe and Middle East markets for €799 (approximately $910) in Pantone-validated colors, including Gadget Grey, Lily Pad, and Bronze Green. Is a US-model pending? We surely hope so.
Tags:  Motorola, smartphones, galaxy-s25-edge, iphone-air
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment