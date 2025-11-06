Motorola's Ultra Thin Edge 70 Packs A Supersized Battery & Triple 50MP Cameras





Motorola has just unveiled the Motorola Edge 70, an ultrathin handset that's nearly as svelte as competitors but boasts a battery capacity that dwarfs them all. Sure, the 5.99-mm thick (and 159 grams) Edge 70 may not be as slim as Apple's iPhone Air and Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, but yet, Motorola claims that the phone will have endurance for days.













Indeed the Edge 70, ahem, edges out other NA-market ultra slims with an impressive 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery, compared to 3,149 mAh and 3,900 mAh on the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge , respectively. Motorola says that the phone is capable of 50 hours of continuous use per charge, which, if it holds up in real-world use, handily beats out the iPhone Air's 27 hours.





Part of the power-sipping prowess likely comes from the phone's equally efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset (which is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, non-expandable) and Android 16. Obligatory AI functions are on-board under Motorola’s own proprietary Moto AI umbrella.





Durability-wise, the phone's chassis is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front. Like an increasing number of flagship phones, the Edge 70 has both IP68 and IP69 dust-water resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification.













We've been loving the design language on recent Motorola phones, especially how the designers have kept the camera array thin and blended with the back cover. In this application, the shallow camera hump really jives with the whole skinny phone vibe. The Edge 70 is equipped with a triple 50MP camera array, including a main sensor with OIS and 4K video recording, an ultra-wide that doubles as a macro shooter, and a selfie cam at the front.





It's also good to know that when a recharge is needed, there's 68W TurboPower wired charging (versus only 25W on the iPhone Air and S25 Edge) plus 15W wireless charging.



