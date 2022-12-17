Motorola X40 Flagship Phone Breaks Cover With Killer Specs And A Great Price
At a launch event in China, Motorola dropped a new flagship called the Moto X40 with specs and pricing that border on impressive, being the first Motorola smartphone to adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Lenovo-owned Motorola just made its top-of-the-line Moto X40 official, touting some strong specs and attractive price range. Helming the X40 will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the background and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ panel. With that combination plus an Adreno 740 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM, Motorola seems to be vying for the attention of mobile gamers. The clean and mature design might not shout gaming, but the liquid-cooled guts of the X40 look to be up to the task.
Continuing Motorola's usually monstrous battery endurance, the X40 packs a large 4,600mAh battery pack. Wired charging is specced at a blazing fast 125W. This kind of charging rate can fundamentally change how you approach using your phone. Wireless charging is unfortunately rated at a paltry 15W, though.
Over on the back, the Motorola X40 has a camera trio—there's a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom. Image processing has mostly been a hit-or-miss with recent Motorolas, so we hope that the company has buttoned things down with this new series.
Other highlights are IP68 water-dust resistance, stereo speakers (with Dolby Atmos support), and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Based on Motorola's model release pattern, it is likely that the X40 will be followed by a Pro model. We're expecting the X40 Pro to possibly sport a higher-resolution QHD or QHD+ screen, as well as bring on more impressive camera hardware, such as the 200MP primary camera found on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
Pricing is also aggressive for a flagship device. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model goes for about $490, the 8GB/256GB model is about $40 more, the 12GB/256GB iteration sells for around $573, while the 12GB/512GB model is only $616. Currently, availability is limited to mainland China, but global sales could come as early as next year in the form of the Motorola Edge 40.