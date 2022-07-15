Motorola Teases First 200MP Camera Photo Shot With Its Edge 30 Ultra Smartphone
Smartphone cameras are getting better with each new generation. Most of the improvements are typically made through software enhancements, but some are found through the sheer amount of data the sensor can capture. Samsung's S22 Ultra included a 108MP sensor with its camera array, and now Motorola is about to nearly double that with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor on its upcoming phone.
The image (seen below) was taken at 50MP utilizing the sensor's 4-in-1 pixel binning. Motorola's executive stated that the 4-in-1 pixel binning is superior to that of the 9-in-1 supported in 108MP smartphones, also found in the Moto G200 that was released earlier this year. You can click on the image above for an enlarged and more detailed view of the flowers in the pic.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to come with a 6.73-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will have the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W charging. When it comes to that needed storage, it is said to include 256GB, with 12GB of RAM.
In terms of the other cameras the smartphone will have, the triple camera array on the back will include the 200MP primary, 50MP secondary, and a 12MP. The front will sport a 60MP selfie camera for all those Instagram and Snapchat posts.
As smartphone makers continue to up the game on mobile photography, what would you like to see as the next image innovation? Do you want more megapixels, better sensors, or more computational photography features? Let us know in the comments.
Top Image Credit: Askar Abayev from Pexels