Motorola X30 Pro Unveiled: First 200MP Camera, 125 Watt Charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1





Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new flagship smartphone at a special event in China. The new Moto X30 Pro boasts some great specs including an industry-first 200MP main camera, a top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm, as well as offering superfast 120W charging, and a 6.73-inch 144Hz pOLED screen with FHD+ resolution.





The Moto X30 Pro stands out from the crowd by being first to market with a 200MP main camera. Yes, the megapixel wars rage again, and we are sure there will be a lot of other 200MP rivals to follow, using Samsung’s latest ISOCELL HP1 camera unit (including models from Samsung ). The actual camera sensor measures 1/1.22-inch and uses pixel-binning technology dubbed ChameleonCell to switch from full-pixel to 2x2, to 4x4 pixel array imaging methodologies. Thus, in low light conditions, for example, the 4x4 mode can merge 16 cells into a large 2.56micro-meter equivalent pixel, providing a 12.5MP image. Bigger pixels (or arrays of pixels) can gather more light in dim scenes, offering better quality imaging – in theory. The main camera frills don’t stop with the sensor, the lens has an f/1.95 aperture, OIS will help keep your photos sharp, and users can record up to 8K video at 30fps.













Turning to the display, which you will be gazing at intently as you check out your up-to 200MP photos, Motorola has built the X30 Pro around a 6.73-inch 144Hz pOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. This screen can crank out up to 1,200 nits at peak brightness, and it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Moreover, it is HDR10+ rated for viewing compatible content. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.





Inside this slab form factor device is a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, plus options with 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB of storage. Other internal specs worth highlighting are the 4,610 mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging. This allows users to go from empty to full in just 19 minutes, according to Motorola. Wireless charging is quite speedy too, with up to 50W from an optional accessory. Android 12 is pre-installed with the MyUI 4.0 UI.















In terms of availability, the Motorola X30 Pro will be available to purchase this week in China with white or black finishes. Pricing for the entry level 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model starts at CNY 3,699 ($548), rising to CNY 4,499 ($668) for the fully-fledged 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model.



