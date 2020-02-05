Motorola Razr Flip Phone Blings Out With Attractive New Gold Finish, Shipping Times Slip For Orders





Motorola Razr mania has reached a fevered pitch, and customers will begin receiving their preorders (and devices will be available to purchase at physical Verizon Wireless retail locations) stating tomorrow, February 6. With that in mind, a new finish that was previously announced for the Razr has been revealed.

The leak comes from Evan Blass, who has been relatively quiet on the leak front in recent weeks. Instead of the "Noir Black" finish that we've previously seen on the Razr, the phone is finished in gold which covers the back and extends down to the "chin" that houses the fingerprint sensor and small 2510 mAh battery. There's even a gold ring around the single camera below the 2.7-inch Quick Display.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of the new gold finish on Verizon's (or Motorola's) website at this time. It's also unknown if this new gold finish will carry a premium over the already hefty $1,499 price of entry for the Noir Black version.





If you don't have a Verizon Wireless store nearby, you'll find that placing an order online for the standard version of the Razr will result in a lengthy wait. The wireless carrier is quoting a delivery date of March 3rd for orders placed today. Customers can choose to pay the $1,499 price upfront, or pay $62.49 for 24 months with an installment plan. If you add a new line and trade-in an eligible smartphone, Verizon will knock $500 off the price of the smartphone. If you're switching from another carrier, that discount increases by another $200.

Purchasing the Razr directly from Motorola will also cost you $1,499, but it also offers 0 percent financing for as low as $42/month. However, you'll miss out on the trade-in discounts offered by Verizon.

The Motorola Razr features a 6.7-inch folding display and is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB of RAM. There's also 128GB of internal storage, although you won't find a microSD slot for expanded storage.