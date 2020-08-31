CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, August 31, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT

Motorola One 5G Delivers 90Hz Display, 6 Cameras And 5,000 MAh Battery With Killer Sub-$500 Price

motorola one 5g 2
All eyes have been on the OnePlus Nord over the past few weeks or so for its value play in the mid-range 5G smartphone phone market. However, Motorola is looking to do battle with the Nord on the global stage; oh, and you can actually purchase this smartphone in the United States (take note, OnePlus).

The One 5G delivers some absolutely killer specs (for the price), as it boasts a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ display that is backed with HDR10+ certification. Best of all, it features a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. The One 5G gives up a tiny bit in speed to the Nord, as it features the standard Snapdragon 765 instead of the speedier Snapdragon 765G. Other specs rounding out the One 5G include 4GB of RAM (instead of 6GB that is usually standard in in the mid-range sector), 128GB of internal storage, and thankfully, a microSD slot for expansion.

motorola one 5g 3

Of those specs, only the 4G of RAM gives us pause, as it’s lower than what’s available in the $349 Google Pixel 4a. Perhaps Motorola had to skimp on RAM to hit its relatively low price point, but the overall package seems to make up for this shortfall – especially when you consider that the phone is equipped with an absolutely massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The One 5G features a fingerprint reader that is embedded into the power button, NFC support, and it even has a 3.5mm jack, which is a blessing for those still clinging on to wired headphones. And if you like cameras, the One 5G has plenty of them. Out back are four cameras: a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Here’s an interesting addition: the macro camera has a small LED ring around the lens for your close-up photography, which is a nice touch. Up front you’ll find, surprisingly for this class of device, two cameras: 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor for fitting more people into the frame at once for group selfies.

motorola one 5g

Perhaps best of all is that the Motorola One 5G will be priced at “under $500”, which we simply take to mean $499, although the company didn’t elaborate. The smartphone will first make an appearance “soon” on AT&T, and later will be available on Verizon’s network in October. We’re hopeful that unlocked versions will also be available for those that don’t want to deal with carrier contracts. Tell us what you think about the Motorola One 5G and its value play in the comments section below.


Tags:  Motorola, snapdragon 765, motorola one 5g, one 5g
Via:  Motorola

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms