CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, September 07, 2020, 09:35 AM EDT

Motorola Moto G9 Plus Specs Leak Confirm Big 5,000 MAh Battery And 6.8-Inch FHD+ Display

moto g9 plus
Motorola has been on roll when it comes to its latest budget smartphones. Just within the past week, the company announced the One 5G with a 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and 5G connectivity for under $500. Now, the company's latest budget device, the Moto G9 Plus, has seen its specs leaked to the internet for all to see courtesy of wireless carrier Orange Slovakia.

Orange indicates the Moto G9 Plus is equipped with a 6.81-inch FHD+ display (2400x1080) along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If 128GB isn't enough for you, you'll be happy to know that Motorola has included a microSD slot for further expansion. Although not confirmed in this most recent specs dump, the Moto G9 Plus is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC (as seen in the Pixel 4a).

moto g9 plus 2

There is a single hole punch selfie camera up front in the top left corner of the display, while four cameras can be found on the back (including a 64MP primary sensor). On the right-hand side of the smartphone we find a volume rocker and a power button about mid-way down. The power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, which precludes the need for a more expensive in-display option.

But perhaps one of the most important specs for the smartphone -- especially for emerging markets -- is its battery. The Moto G9 Plus is rocking a large 5,000 mAh battery, which combined with the miserly Snapdragon 730G should allow for some pretty long runtimes between charges. 

If the Orange product page is indeed accurate the Moto G9 Plus will be priced at €255, which should covert to around $300 for the U.S. market if it ends up getting released here.


Tags:  Motorola, leak, snapdragon 730g, moto g9 plus
Via:  Roland Quandt via Twitter

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms