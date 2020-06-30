Motorola Edge 5G Arrives Unlocked This Summer With Boosted Specs And $699 Price Tag





Earlier this year, Motorola launched its Edge+ 5G smartphone , which was its first true flagship device in years. Powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 865 SoC, the smartphone also came with a hefty price tag to match ($999) and is available as a Verizon Wireless exclusive.

This summer, however, Motorola is launching the regular Edge (sans the +) to hit a lower price point. When Motorola first announced this device, it said the it would ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, when it lands this summer, it will actually come with a more generous 6GB of RAM while doubling internal storage to 256GB.

Running the show will be Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC which comes with an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem (only sub-6GHz 5G is supported, so no mmWave capabilities). The Snapdragon 765 family of SoCs has proven to be quite popular with OEMs that want to provide requisite 5G functionality for 2020 smartphones while holding the line on price. And while performance can’t match the Snapdragon 865, it’s more than enough for most mainstream customers.





Other features include a 90Hz 6.7-inch “Endless Edge” display, triple rear cameras (with a 64MP primary sensor), hole punch selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery (down from 5,000 mAh on the Edge+).

But while the Motorola Edge has some obvious cost-cutting compared to its Edge+ big brother, it has two big advantages. The first is its lower price tag, which rings in $300 less at just $699. That should make the Edge much more palatable to cost-conscious customers. And secondly, the Edge isn’t a Verizon-exclusive, which means that it comes unlocked to use on any network.

Unfortunately, Motorola hasn’t penciled in an exact launch date for the Edge, and is only indicating that it will be available this “Summer”.