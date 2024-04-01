Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leak: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 And More





As the top-of-the-line model in the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 trio, the Edge 50 Ultra (or X50 Ultra in other markets) has a lot riding on its curved shoulders. New leaks have emerged showing what might be the final design and colorway options for the Ultra, and they definitely look attractive.









Motorola designers have seamlessly merged the camera bump into the back cover to give it a really pleasing visual flow. Playing into that theme a little more, Motorola brings a vegan leather finish for the Black and Peach Fuzz (which apparently is 2024 Pantone Color of the Year), plus Sisal light beige color with a one-piece brushed metal rear cover.