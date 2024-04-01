Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leak: 50MP Triple Camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 And More
Details for the design and color options for Motorola's Edge 50 Ultra have been leaked. The returning waterfall edge display is looking more refined in this new generation flagship, but it's the rear that has gone through quite a makeover. With these changes and the solid (rumored) specs, could the brand regain some ground in the unforgiving flagship market?
As the top-of-the-line model in the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 trio, the Edge 50 Ultra (or X50 Ultra in other markets) has a lot riding on its curved shoulders. New leaks have emerged showing what might be the final design and colorway options for the Ultra, and they definitely look attractive.
Motorola designers have seamlessly merged the camera bump into the back cover to give it a really pleasing visual flow. Playing into that theme a little more, Motorola brings a vegan leather finish for the Black and Peach Fuzz (which apparently is 2024 Pantone Color of the Year), plus Sisal light beige color with a one-piece brushed metal rear cover.
The Edge 50 Ultra will sport the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is actually a detuned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offered in most flagships this year. Depending on how you view it, the 8s Gen 3 looks to still have more than enough oomph to power the Hello UI and AI features smoothly, while aiding in increasing battery life and hopefully lowering the price of entry for the flagship phone.
Other leaks have also further detailed that the display of the Edge 50 Ultra will have 1.5K resolution. The main camera will be a 50MP unit with f/1.4 aperture paired with two more 50MP sensors—one for an ultra-wide and another for a telephoto (with possibly 5x optical zoom). The battery cell is decidedly small at 4,500mAh, but the leaks also think that it will be compensated somewhat by super-fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
The Edge 50 Ultra along with its lesser models, the Pro and Fusion, is expected to be announced sometime this month, possibly coinciding with Motorola revealing the latest Android 14-based Hello UI.
Photo credits: Android Headlines