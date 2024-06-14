CATEGORIES
home News

Monster Hunter Rise Is Headed To PlayStation Plus And So Are These Games

by Alan VelascoFriday, June 14, 2024, 02:00 PM EDT
psplus catalog june hero
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers are getting a fresh new set of titles added to the game catalog for the month of June, including an entry from the popular Monster Hunter franchise. An interesting wrinkle to the additions for this month is the inclusion of a PS VR2 title available in the Premium tier.

Including Monster Hunter Rise is a smart move to prepare PlayStation gamers for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds that’s on track for release next year. PlayStation says that players should “gear up to explore a range of vast, richly detailed hunting maps.” The game can be played solo, or gamers can bring up to three of their friends along for some monster hunting goodness. It will be available to both Extra and Premium members.

psplus catalog june body

Premium members who also own a PS VR2—all ten or so of you out there—will also be able to enjoy Kayak VR: Mirage. Players will be able to visit several locations and soak in the visuals that are “tailor-made for Virtual Reality.” Many gamers have been disappointed with Sony's support for the PS VR2, so this is probably PlayStation figuring out a way to give this tier of their service more value. It’s uncertain how many PS VR2 games will eventually be added.

The rest of the games being added are a nice variety that will appeal to a wide range of gamers, ranging from sports to LEGO. The complete list includes the following:
Extra and Premium Tiers
Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)
Football Manager 2024 (PS5)
Crusader Kings III (PS5)
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6 (PS4, PS5)
After Us (PS5)
Anno 1800 (PS5)
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)
Far Cry 4 (PS4)
LEGO The Hobbit (PS4)
LEGO The Incredibles (PS4)

Premium Tier
Kayak VR: Mirage (PS VR2, PS5 needed to play)
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)
Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)
Daxter (PS4, PS5)
PlayStation Plus members will be able to enjoy all of these games starting on June 18. Games are frequently rotated out of availability on the Plus service, so if you're a member and you see something you want to play, you'd better make room in your schedule to get it done sooner than later.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, playstation-plus, (nyse:sony), monster-hunter
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment