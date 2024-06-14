Monster Hunter Rise Is Headed To PlayStation Plus And So Are These Games
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers are getting a fresh new set of titles added to the game catalog for the month of June, including an entry from the popular Monster Hunter franchise. An interesting wrinkle to the additions for this month is the inclusion of a PS VR2 title available in the Premium tier.
Including Monster Hunter Rise is a smart move to prepare PlayStation gamers for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds that’s on track for release next year. PlayStation says that players should “gear up to explore a range of vast, richly detailed hunting maps.” The game can be played solo, or gamers can bring up to three of their friends along for some monster hunting goodness. It will be available to both Extra and Premium members.
Premium members who also own a PS VR2—all ten or so of you out there—will also be able to enjoy Kayak VR: Mirage. Players will be able to visit several locations and soak in the visuals that are “tailor-made for Virtual Reality.” Many gamers have been disappointed with Sony's support for the PS VR2, so this is probably PlayStation figuring out a way to give this tier of their service more value. It’s uncertain how many PS VR2 games will eventually be added.
The rest of the games being added are a nice variety that will appeal to a wide range of gamers, ranging from sports to LEGO. The complete list includes the following:
Extra and Premium TiersPlayStation Plus members will be able to enjoy all of these games starting on June 18. Games are frequently rotated out of availability on the Plus service, so if you're a member and you see something you want to play, you'd better make room in your schedule to get it done sooner than later.
Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)
Football Manager 2024 (PS5)
Crusader Kings III (PS5)
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6 (PS4, PS5)
After Us (PS5)
Anno 1800 (PS5)
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)
Far Cry 4 (PS4)
LEGO The Hobbit (PS4)
LEGO The Incredibles (PS4)
Premium Tier
Kayak VR: Mirage (PS VR2, PS5 needed to play)
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)
Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)
Daxter (PS4, PS5)