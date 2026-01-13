CATEGORIES
This Modular Mini PC Packs Panther Lake And A GeForce RTX 5060 Ti eGPU Dock

by Chris HarperTuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:52 PM EDT
Khadas' latest modular mini PC, the soon-to-launch Mind Pro, will be one of the first Intel Panther Lake-powered Mini PCs on the market. The Khadas Mind Pro is the latest in a series of hyper-compact mini PCs from Khadas, with the Mind 1, Mind 2, and Mind 2S all sharing an identical palm-sized form factor and previous-gen Intel hardware. The shared form factor is  intentional, though, since it makes the various iterations on the "Mind" mini PC design cross-compatible with various modular Mind PC-specific options, including the Mind Graphics 2, an eGPU module outfitted with a full desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB.

Making the modular form factor possible is the system's proprietary Mind Link interface, which doubles the speed of OCuLink and quadruples the speed of Thunderbolt 4 to provide a full 8 lanes of PCIe 4.0 connectivity, for 128 GT/s. The Mind Graphics eGPUs also double as expansion docks that add an additional USB 4 port, SD card reader, Ethernet, and other IO. Khadas also claims the Mind Graphics 2 stays under 43 degrees and 47 decibels at full load.

Another expansion possibility is the 3:2 13-inch Mind xPlay Portable Display, which includes a webcam, microphone, keyboard, and touchpad.

There is one major caveat to such an innovative mini-PC design, though: pricing. While the finalized pricing and availability of the Mind Pro is currently unknown, the Mind Graphics 2 eGPU is already available, and costs a whopping $1,349 USD. For a desktop GPU that can be had for as low as $449 on Amazon at time of writing, that's a 3X markup over the GPU alone for the enclosure and proprietary Mind connector. Even the previous gen Mind Graphics eGPU starts at $999 for an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and raises the price to $1,199 for a 16GB card. And these are prices for just the external GPU—the Mind Pro by itself is likely to cost another $1600+, based on the pricing of the Mind 2S with the last-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, which sells for $1,599.

For those already invested in the ecosystem, the original Khadas announcement on the Mini PCs subreddit does show a lot to look forward to. But considering the horsepower of modern laptops and upcoming gaming handhelds, the price point on these Khadas Mind PCs is difficult to justify. But if you have the money to spare and this kind of hyper-compact modularity appeals to you, Khadas' store awaits, and will hopefully include the Mind Pro soon.
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
