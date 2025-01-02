This Gorgeous Wooden Gaming PC WIll Leave You Pining For Your Own





Most DIY PC builders are guys, and we reckon that's probably why the overwhelming majority of PC hardware is designed like the latest Decepticon . Such styles typically have extremely low Wife Approval Factor, though, and that might be part of why some case builders have been experimenting with more natural-looking aesthetics, like Fractal Design's North case that features wooden slats in the front, for example.





What if we took the North aesthetic and went all the way with it, though? What if you made the entire exterior of the case out of smooth oak? That's exactly what builds.gg user "modfoller" from Denmark did with his custom build, "The Scandinavian". The interior of the chassis is quite familiar, scavenged from an old Chieftec case . The exterior, on the other hand, is quite novel, with absolutely no visible "computer" features on five sides of this rectangular box.





Hygge in the front, hustle in the back.

The only thing on the front of the case is the power button, lit by a white LED that glows softly when the machine is on. The sides of the case are covered in aluminum mesh that slots into narrow grooves cut into the wood of the chassis; the top plate comes off to reveal the inside. The top plate doesn't latch or lock into the rest of the chassis at all, but modfoller did apply two aluminum struts to the underside anyway to keep it from sliding around and help guard against warping.





The creator modfoller is from Denmark, and the case is known as "The Scandinavian", which represents not only his own origins but also the inspiration for the chassis: the "golden age" of Scandinavian furniture design, which apparently lasted from the 1930 to the 1970s. The chassis is made to resemble a side table or similar small piece of furniture , and we have to say, with the feet attached, it certainly does.





The internals aren't the latest, but more than potent enough to get the job done.