LEGO Game Boy Modded Into A Retro Gaming Handheld Is A Fun & Affordable Project
The first project to grab a wide audience was Sebastian Staacks' (aka There Oughta Be on YouTube) take on a playable LEGO Game Boy. The approach he took to the project was adding an RP2350-Zero and mini 3-inch LCD into the LEGO Game Boy enclosure, enabling retro emulation with modern entry-level computing hardware. While the project itself is in no way entry-level, we can't deny how slick it looks, and how cool it is to see the LEGO Game Boy finally playing real games. Staacks also released a video showcasing the process on his channel, and we recommend those interested in seeing it or duplicated the project check it out.
What You'll Need For Sebastian Staacks' LEGO Game Boy
- A 3D printer, cardboard and a box cutter
- A soldering iron and soldering materials
- The LEGO Game Boy itself
- A Seengreat 2-inch LCD display module
- A Waveshare RP2350-Zero
Really, we think it's fair to give both modders a hearty congratulations here, and we hope to see more retro hardware mods like this come to life.
Image Credit: Sebastian Staacks (there oughta be), Natalie The Nerd