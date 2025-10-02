CATEGORIES
LEGO Game Boy Modded Into A Retro Gaming Handheld Is A Fun & Affordable Project

by Chris HarperThursday, October 02, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
hero lego gameboy3
Amidst the buzz and sales of the LEGO Game Boy, we doubt people are surprised to see that hardware modders are already turning them into playable handhelds. It probably helps that the existing buttons are already pressable on the LEGO Game Boy, so you really just need to find a way to get some electronics into the enclosure. We haven't seen a project with this much love and adoration for the original Game Boy since Odd Tinkering's full restoration of one back in 2019, and modders are certainly closing the gap between what LEGO and Nintendo are selling and what fans would have most wanted.

The first project to grab a wide audience was Sebastian Staacks' (aka There Oughta Be on YouTube) take on a playable LEGO Game Boy. The approach he took to the project was adding an RP2350-Zero and mini 3-inch LCD into the LEGO Game Boy enclosure, enabling retro emulation with modern entry-level computing hardware. While the project itself is in no way entry-level, we can't deny how slick it looks, and how cool it is to see the LEGO Game Boy finally playing real games. Staacks also released a video showcasing the process on his channel, and we recommend those interested in seeing it or duplicated the project check it out.


What You'll Need For Sebastian Staacks' LEGO Game Boy 

A similar project using real Game Boy hardware had already been completed as well. Staacks' original blog post with instructions was updated with a plug for this more authentic LEGO Game Boy project, made by Natalie The Nerd and posted on Twitter. That one is also in working from, but full instructions and further release information is still pending, whereas Staacks' could be duplicated today if you have the materials and know-how.

Natalie's take is also very interesting, but for different reasons. Using real Game Boy hardware— in this case the more compact Game Boy Pocket board, complete with working cartridge slot— definitely captures a more authentic retro vibe. By Staacks' own admission, her execution was better than his and likely to be better than others gearing up for their own take. But Staacks also completed his with documentation so others could more easily follow in his footsteps, and his approach does open possibilities for more than just Game Boy games—Game Boy Color titles should also be playable on the RP2350-Zero hardware, for example.

Really, we think it's fair to give both modders a hearty congratulations here, and we hope to see more retro hardware mods like this come to life.

Image Credit: Sebastian Staacks (there oughta be), Natalie The Nerd
