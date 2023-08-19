Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Players Rejoice In Johnny Cage’s Crazy Hype And Sunglasses
If you clicked on that headline, we probably don't have to explain to you that "Mortal Kombat 1" is in fact the newest game in the Mortal Kombat series, and not the first one. This isn't quite as stupid as it sounds; the story goes that after the events of Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath expansion, Liu Kang reset the timeline, and this is now a whole new universe for the second time, marking the third full reboot of the series.
So, it's Mortal Kombat 1 all over again, but this game is a far cry from a remake of the original. There are all kinds of new mechanics—including a Marvel-vs-Capcom-like assist system in the form of Kameo Fighters—as well as a much bigger cast than that original game. The first Mortal Kombat game, released in 1992, had just seven playable characters along with non-playable fighters Goro, Shang Tsung, and the extremely-hidden Reptile.
Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1—ahem, the new one—will have fully two-dozen playable fighters at launch, along with ten Kameo Fighters that, while not directly playable, can still assist you in combat. Five of the original 7 fighters will be playable once again in MK1, and one of those characters has the fanbase in a frenzy over his killer moves and hilarious personality. We're talking, of course, about Johnny Cage.
Less than an hour after the game's beta launched, pro fighting gamer and occasionally-outspoken furry fan Sonicfox found a 24-hit combo with Johnny, as posted by @hermannphili on Twitter.
Arguably even more impressive, TheKompetitor posted up a clip of an insanely-long 26-hit combo that ends in a Brutality finisher, with Johnny quipping that "there's no crying in Kombat" while he sits in a director's chair that slides in from off-screen and catches a water bottle presumably thrown by the same attendant.
However, if you really want to see a clip to make you get hype for Johnny Cage's hilarious antics, jump over to Reddit and check out this post titled "This win cost me $500" by /u/Swooglet on /r/MortalKombat. We won't spoil the ending but it is absolutely worth standing up and shouting over.
The game isn't out yet, to be clear; it launches on September 14th. However, folks who pre-ordered can play in a beta right now that runs through this weekend until 8am Pacific Time on Monday. Besides Cage, the beta includes playable versions of Kenshi, Kitana, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, and returning character Li Mei, who originally debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance on the 6th-generation consoles. Sonya Blade, Kano, and Jax will also be present, but only as Kameo Fighters.