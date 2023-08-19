Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Players Rejoice In Johnny Cage’s Crazy Hype And Sunglasses





So, it's Mortal Kombat 1 all over again, but this game is a far cry from a remake of the original. There are all kinds of new mechanics—including a Marvel-vs-Capcom-like assist system in the form of Kameo Fighters—as well as a much bigger cast than that original game. The first Mortal Kombat game, released in 1992, had just seven playable characters along with non-playable fighters Goro, Shang Tsung, and the extremely-hidden Reptile.





And two of 'em were palette swaps!

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1—ahem, the new one—will have fully two-dozen playable fighters at launch, along with ten Kameo Fighters that, while not directly playable, can still assist you in combat. Five of the original 7 fighters will be playable once again in MK1, and one of those characters has the fanbase in a frenzy over his killer moves and hilarious personality. We're talking, of course, about Johnny Cage.









Less than an hour after the game's beta launched, pro fighting gamer and occasionally-outspoken furry fan Sonicfox found a 24-hit combo with Johnny, as posted by @hermannphili on Twitter.









Arguably even more impressive, TheKompetitor posted up a clip of an insanely-long 26-hit combo that ends in a Brutality finisher, with Johnny quipping that "there's no crying in Kombat" while he sits in a director's chair that slides in from off-screen and catches a water bottle presumably thrown by the same attendant.











