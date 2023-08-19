CATEGORIES
home News

Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Players Rejoice In Johnny Cage’s Crazy Hype And Sunglasses

by Zak KillianSaturday, August 19, 2023, 03:27 PM EDT
hero mortalkombat1
If you clicked on that headline, we probably don't have to explain to you that "Mortal Kombat 1" is in fact the newest game in the Mortal Kombat series, and not the first one. This isn't quite as stupid as it sounds; the story goes that after the events of Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath expansion, Liu Kang reset the timeline, and this is now a whole new universe for the second time, marking the third full reboot of the series.

So, it's Mortal Kombat 1 all over again, but this game is a far cry from a remake of the original. There are all kinds of new mechanics—including a Marvel-vs-Capcom-like assist system in the form of Kameo Fighters—as well as a much bigger cast than that original game. The first Mortal Kombat game, released in 1992, had just seven playable characters along with non-playable fighters Goro, Shang Tsung, and the extremely-hidden Reptile.

mk1 character select
And two of 'em were palette swaps!

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 1—ahem, the new one—will have fully two-dozen playable fighters at launch, along with ten Kameo Fighters that, while not directly playable, can still assist you in combat. Five of the original 7 fighters will be playable once again in MK1, and one of those characters has the fanbase in a frenzy over his killer moves and hilarious personality. We're talking, of course, about Johnny Cage.

hermannphili tweet

Less than an hour after the game's beta launched, pro fighting gamer and occasionally-outspoken furry fan Sonicfox found a 24-hit combo with Johnny, as posted by @hermannphili on Twitter.

thekompetitor tweet

Arguably even more impressive, TheKompetitor posted up a clip of an insanely-long 26-hit combo that ends in a Brutality finisher, with Johnny quipping that "there's no crying in Kombat" while he sits in a director's chair that slides in from off-screen and catches a water bottle presumably thrown by the same attendant.

thiswincostme500 reddit

However, if you really want to see a clip to make you get hype for Johnny Cage's hilarious antics, jump over to Reddit and check out this post titled "This win cost me $500" by /u/Swooglet on /r/MortalKombat. We won't spoil the ending but it is absolutely worth standing up and shouting over.

mortalkombat1

The game isn't out yet, to be clear; it launches on September 14th. However, folks who pre-ordered can play in a beta right now that runs through this weekend until 8am Pacific Time on Monday. Besides Cage, the beta includes playable versions of Kenshi, Kitana, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, and returning character Li Mei, who originally debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance on the 6th-generation consoles. Sonya Blade, Kano, and Jax will also be present, but only as Kameo Fighters.

Tags:  Gaming, NetherRealm Studios, mortal kombat 1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment