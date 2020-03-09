CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, March 09, 2020, 08:18 AM EDT

Spawn Lands On Mortal Kombat 11 March 17 With Wicked Cool Skin Styles

spawn mk11

When it comes to comic book characters, Spawn is one of the icons. NetherRealm Studios has announced that on March 17, Spawn will be coming as a playable character on the popular fighter game Mortal Kombat 11. NetherRealms says that to get Spawn into the game correctly, it had to "nail" the presentation of his iconic weapons - the cape and chains.

hellspawn
Hellspawn

The studio says that it met regularly for six months to develop the tools needed to allow the designers and artists to fully explore their imaginations to bring Spawn to the game. The result is the cape and chains that are fully integrated into his core gameplay. The weapons can be used for offense or defense and allows Spawn to fly.

matinee skin pack
Matinee Skin Pack

His fatality is called "Rest in Pieces," and the chains and cape work together to destroy the enemy. The fatality sees the cape grab the beaten opponent, and the chains tear the enemy apart. Spawn has numerous other abilities that were culled from the original comics, including the ability to create illusions, conjure demons, and blast opponents with Necroplasm. Spawn has a commando outfit, one that directly references his comic book origins, and what the team calls the iconic Spawn outfit.

The team says that they also dug into Spawn lore to build emotional connections between him and Mortal Kombat characters to explore in the in-game dialog. To make the character as authentic as possible, the original voice of Spawn, actor David Keith repriseshis role for MK11. Keith was the voice of Spawn in the HBO animated series "Todd McFarlane's Spawn." Spawn lands on March 11 as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners with general availability on March 24. Kombat Pack owners also get a "Hellspawn" Jacqui Briggs skin and Matinee Skin Pack ion March 17. We first talked about the Kombat Pack back in August of last year.



Tags:  Gaming, mortal kombat 11, spawn
Via:  PlayStation
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms