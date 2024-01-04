Minisforum Preps V3 3-in-1 Tablet With A 165Hz Display And AMD Ryzen 8040 Processor

The APU is expected to be paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (6,400MHz) and 2TB of internal storage. Over on the front, the display will be a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 (2K) 165Hz unit. It'll be have above average brightness at 500 nits and be able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.





In terms of ports, there'll be two USB-4, one USB-C (with DP support), one 3.5mm, and one UHS-II SD card slot. Rounding up the main feature set is an included active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure, although it doesn't seem like there's a storage silo for the pen on the tablet.