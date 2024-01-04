Minisforum Preps V3 3-in-1 Tablet With A 165Hz Display And AMD Ryzen 8040 Processor
Minisforum is dropping a new Windows tablet soon and it's looking to be a beast. It'll be one of the first tablets to rock an AMD Ryzen 7 8040 series SoC plus a very smooth 165Hz 14-inch display. The Minisforum V3 is expected to go on pre-order during the first quarter of this year.
Initially announced in October 2023, Minisforum had said that the V3 tablet would have the Ryzen 8000 Hawk Point APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) even BEFORE AMD had officially announced details on the chip. On the latest product page for the V3, it's curious to see that there are no "Hawk Point" or specific references to 8000-series processors anywhere to be found. Maybe AMD's legal department had a word or two about Minisforum's overzealous press announcement?
Nonetheless, the product site does state that the tablet will have a 28-watt R7 "flagship CPU" with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, 3.3GHz base and 5.5GHz max frequencies, Ryzen AI, plus the fantastic Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 RDNA 3 compute units. All of that leads us to believe that there will be either an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or 8840HS APU onboard the V3, giving the tablet at least strong bones for effective cloud gaming.
The APU is expected to be paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (6,400MHz) and 2TB of internal storage. Over on the front, the display will be a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 (2K) 165Hz unit. It'll be have above average brightness at 500 nits and be able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
In terms of ports, there'll be two USB-4, one USB-C (with DP support), one 3.5mm, and one UHS-II SD card slot. Rounding up the main feature set is an included active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure, although it doesn't seem like there's a storage silo for the pen on the tablet.