Minisforum Teases An AMD Hawk Point 3-In-1 Windows Tablet With A 165Hz Display

The teaser video also shows off its two USB4 ports, USB Type-C port with DisplayPort functionality, 3.5mm audio jack, and SD card slot. While the V3 is a complete, functioning tablet in its own right and can be paired with a keyboard like the Surface Go, but that Type-C/DisplayPort also allows the V3 to be used as an external monitor, making the V3 a potentially long-lasting and versatile device.Of course, much of the focus on the V3 is centered on its Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" APU. Nothing official is known about Hawk Point so far, but according to leaker Moore's Law is Dead, this upcoming chip is apparently identical to Phoenix but has an RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU and an updated neural processing unit (or NPU). For a gaming tablet, having a newer iGPU will of course be an advantage.Unfortunately, Minisforum's teaser didn't mention any info about the release date or price, perhaps because the original press release revealed a little too much about Hawk Point. However, MLID claims that Hawk Point is slated for the first half of next year, and assuming this chip is mostly a refresh as the leaker claims, then that sounds about right.