Tiny Minisforum NPB7 Mini PC Offers Dual 2.5G Ethernet And Raptor Lake Mobile Punch





Minisforum has launched its first Intel 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake processor packing mini-PC. The new Venus Series NPB7 is actually powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H processor , one of Intel’s H-series mobile processors. Pricing of the barebone system has been set a reasonable looking $489, considering the Core i7 built-in and all you need is to add some RAM and an SSD.

















This is an upgrade compared to the Alder Lake mobile Core i7-12650H in the Minisforum NAB6, a modern ancestor of the NPB7, which sold for $130 less. The 12th Gen Core chip has four fewer E-cores, a slower turbo at 4.7GHz, and an iGPU with 64 EUs, again with a base power of 45W. Another difference between generations is the move from DDR4-3200 to DDR5-5200 memory. Choosing a mobile processor can be a canny move for makers of mini-PCs and all-in-one PCs (and laptops of course) as they are designed for the more thermally constrained proportions of a low-volume chassis. Pondering over the specs of the Core i7-13700H, we see it offers 14 cores and 20 threads (6x performance cores and 8x efficiency cores), a maximum turbo of 5.0GHz, has an iGPU with 96 EUs, and is designed for a 45W base power.













The Minisforum NPB7’s tiny chassis is the same as its Alder Lake sibling, and the whole PC package is essentially the same between generations. This means it is still impressively compact, but users can swap or upgrade the twin So-DIMM memory slots, the M.2 2280 storage, and even fit a 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 SSD or HDD.





Getting into the Minisforum NPB7 is extremely easy. Push down on the top lid and it will pop up so you can lift it off to get access to the aforementioned swappable components. Meanwhile, the fan and cooling assembly all seems to be underneath. This consists of a single central large fan with twin heat pipes which exhausts out of two sides. Buyers of models with pre-installed M.2 storage will get a free finned heatsink with a tiny fan.













Above you can see the plentiful array of ports provided by the Minisforum Venus Series NPB7. It is good to see the mix of easy access USB ports to the front. Around the back the Minisforum PC is notable for supporting up to four monitor outs (for up to 4x 4K monitors) as well as twin 2.5G Ethernet. However, if your monitor(s) don’t have audio, you will have to use Bluetooth speakers or run an audio cable / headphones off the front port of the unit. Some connectivity that you can’t see include the wireless – Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.











