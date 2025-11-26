Minisforum G1 Pro Mini Gaming PC Packs Ryzen 9 8945HX & Desktop RTX 5060





Minisforum has carved out a niche in the mini PC market and its latest offering, the AtomMan G1 Pro, is another enticing compact system aimed at gamers. The svelte system pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processor with a "desktop grade" GeForce RTX 5060 (145W) GPU, plus a handful of other goodies, in a sleek 3.8-liter chassis.





"Bridging the gap between performance and portability, the G1 Pro empowers users to enjoy high-end gaming, advanced AI workflows, and accelerated content creation, without the clutter, noise, or limitations of traditional towers and gaming laptops. It's a breakthrough designed for those who demand more: more speed, more computing capabilities, and more space to create," Minisforum states.





Starting with the CPU, the Ryzen 9 8945HX is a 16-core/32-thread Dragon Range chip based on Zen 4 with a 2.5GHz base clock, up to a 5.4GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, and 64MB of L3 cache (for 80MB of total cache). It doesn't have a onboard NPU, which makes the AI angle in Minisforums' marketing pitch a little out of place, but we suppose that's where the discrete GPU with 614 TOPS of AI performance on tap comes into play.













"The G1 Pro features AMD's high-performance Ryzen 9 8945HX multi-core processor paired with a desktop-grade RTX 5060 145W GPU. This powerhouse combo sustains an impressive 245W dual-load output for flawless gaming frame rates and seamless multitasking. An integrated 350W power supply and advanced 300W-rated cooling system ensure the G1 Pro performs reliably under intense gaming or creative workloads," Minisforum adds.





Slapping a desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 inside this thing is impressive, though with just 8GB of GDDR7, there's room for criticism. Still, it's not a bad CPU and GPU combo for the form factor.





Other features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a 5GbE LAN port, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort outputs, and various USB-A and USB-C ports.



