CATEGORIES
home News

Minisforum Elite Mini M2 Air Packs Dual 2.5GbE And Wildcat Lake Power

by Zak KillianTuesday, August 11, 2026, 04:10 PM EDT
A photo of the Minisforum Elite Mini M2.
Image: Minisforum

Some applications demand a big CPU with eight or more big cores and a fat discrete GPU drawing 300W. Most don't, and if you disagree, let's interrogate how much time you spend on your smartphone. The fact of the matter is that you simply don't need a lot of hardware to Get Stuff Done these days, and in light of that, Minisforum's new Elite Mini M2 Air-304 looks like a incredible value for folks who need a PC just to get things done.

minisforum infographic
Image: Minisforum

This machine is minuscule, at just under 4.5 square inches and about an inch and a half tall. Specifically, Minisforum gives the metric values of 112× 112 × 37.15mm and 0.44kg, or just under one pound. In volume, it's 0.466 liters, or about 28.5 cubic inches. You'd be right to not expect much of such a micro machine; it uses an Intel Core 3 Processor 304, which is a Wildcat Lake chip with four Darkmont E-cores and just one Cougar Cove P-core, the same architectures used in Panther Lake.

Still, that's the same core configuration we tested in the HP Elite t660 thin client, and that part was remarkably pleasant to use. It was based on older Raptor Lake tech, so this Wildcat Lake processor should be significantly faster. Plus, the Minisforum micro-PC here has some impressive specs otherwise for its size: support for DDR5 CSODIMMs up to 6400MT/s and 64GB, a PCI Express 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, dual Intel-powered 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet, four display outs (though Wildcat Lake can only drive 3 at once), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a MicroSD card slot for removable storage.

minisforum elite m2 ports
The I/O on the Elite Mini M2 Air is impressive. Image: Minisforum

Perhaps best of all, this machine is radically affordable. You can preorder it from Minisforum's web shop right now for $263. That's a barebones machine, to be clear; you'll have to provide your own RAM and storage. Still, it's 20% off the final retail price of $329, which ain't a bad deal at all. For the price of some DDR5 SODIMMs you could pull out of a busted laptop and an NVMe SSD, you've got a potent Windows 11 or Linux workstation. Alternatively, you could slap OPNsense on here and have a wildly overspec'd home gateway (unless you have a fancy 2-Gigabit fiber connection.)

Minisforum says that the Elite Mini M2 Air-304 is expected to start shipping to customers in "Early September," which is just a few weeks away. The firm offers free shipping for both sales and RMA returns, a two-year warranty, and even a 30-day money back guarantee if you turn out to be unsatisfied with your super-small system. If you're interested, head over to the company's shop to preorder this mighty mite.

Thanks to Videocardz for the spot.
Tags:  deals, minisforum, mini-pcs
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use