Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Gaming PC Powerhouse Flexes Ryzen 9 And RX 7600M XT
the "AMD Advantage" badge that certifies certain systems with both CPU and GPU supplied by AMD as meeting particular performance metrics and including specific AMD "Smart" technologies. The program technically extends to desktops, too, but it's much more common in laptops. Minisforum is now in fact the first company to bridge the gap and sell an AMD Advantage-certified mini PC.
In other words, the performance isn't going to be better than a desktop PC with similar specifications, but such a system will be significantly bigger than the AtomMan G7 PT, and ironically, it'll probably also be more expensive. We say "probably" because don't actually know how much this mini-PC will cost. However, if you go to Minisforum's website and sign up for the newsletter, you'll apparently get a $50 off coupon when preorders for the machine go live.
The "AtomMan G7 PT" is a Nintendo Wii U-sized mini PC that packs in a Ryzen 9 7945HX "Dragon Range" processor with 16 full-fat Zen 4 CPU cores, an RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, and support for PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs and DDR5 SODIMMs. In short, it's a killer little box for 1080p or 1440p gaming that can definitely hack productivity workloads and easily fit into a backpack.
Perhaps most impressively, the "Cold Wave Ultra Cooling System" apparently keeps all 205W of system components frosty while topping out at just 45 dBA—quiet enough that you'd struggle to hear it. It purportedly accomplishes this by using eight heat pipes, four fans, and "dual liquid gold heat dissipation," whatever that actually means. Notably, it also includes active coolers for the system's DDR5 SODIMMs and NVMe SSDs.
We tease, but this really does look like a pretty solid machine. You get 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet, three display outs (HDMI, DisplayPort, and DP-over-USB-C), and two different analog audio outputs so you don't have to unhook your speakers to plug in some headphones. There are two memory slots and two M.2 sockets, although the maximum memory speed supported is 5200 MT/s with no option to enable XMP or EXPO, as is usual for these mini PCs.
In other words, the performance isn't going to be better than a desktop PC with similar specifications, but such a system will be significantly bigger than the AtomMan G7 PT, and ironically, it'll probably also be more expensive. We say "probably" because don't actually know how much this mini-PC will cost. However, if you go to Minisforum's website and sign up for the newsletter, you'll apparently get a $50 off coupon when preorders for the machine go live.