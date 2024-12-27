CATEGORIES
home News

Minisforum Unveils Tiny Motherboards With 16-Core Ryzen 9 Chips For Compact Gaming PCs

by Zak KillianFriday, December 27, 2024, 02:30 PM EDT
hero bd795m motherboard
Even after the release of next-generation CPUs from both Intel and AMD itself, the Ryzen 9 7950X remains one of the fastest desktop CPUs we've tested—especially if you can use all sixteen of its Zen 4 CPU cores. That's a five-hundred dollar CPU, though; you've still got to buy a motherboard and all the other components that go along with it.

What if we told you that you could get sixteen of the very same Zen 4 CPU cores along with a motherboard for just $479? This isn't some kind of shady combo deal, but there is somewhat of a 'catch'. The CPU in question is not the desktop Ryzen 9 7950X, but rather the "Dragon Range" Ryzen 9 7945HX, a mobile part. It comes soldered to your choice of Micro-ATX or Mini-ITX motherboards in Minisforum's BD795 series.

bd790i se detail
The ITX version of the motherboard still packs in lots of connectivity.

There are two models currently available: the BD795M that comes in the larger Micro-ATX form factor, and then the BD795i SE that fits into Mini-ITX. We've reported on these parts before, but those were the more expensive models that came with specialized heatsinks for the CPU and M.2 sockets. These newer models are cost-reduced, and only come with the bare motherboard and CPU; no cooling hardware included.

bd795m detail
The Micro-ATX board offers the same connectivity, just a bit less cramped.

For that, the cost has been slashed, from $679 all the way down to $479 for the BD795M and $463 for the BD795i SE. That's a fair price for just a CPU with sixteen Zen 4 CPU cores that will clock all the way up to 5.4 GHz if cooling permits, and you're basically getting the motherboard for free. Speaking of the boards, they include full PCIe 4.0 x16 connectivity for graphics as well as a pair of PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 sockets for storage. There's also a third M.2 socket, E-key, for Wi-Fi, although that isn't included.

cinebench
Cinebench numbers from Minisforum showing how close the 7945HX is to the desktop 7950X.

To be clear, performance of the Ryzen 9 7945HX is a bit lower than the Ryzen 9 7950X, even in a desktop form factor like this. That's in part because of the lack of memory overclocking support, and partially because of the lower TDP, which tops out at 120W per Minisforum's specifications. The desktop part can draw a whopping 230W, and even more with PBO enabled. The 7945XH is still a very fast CPU, though; sixteen cores allows it to chew through multi-threaded workloads like few other chips can, and a peak boost clock of 5.4 GHz means gaming performance will be similar or better than a Ryzen 7 7700X.

cooling
Minisforum says you can use any LGA1700-compatible CPU cooler.

There are a few things to be aware of before you elect to pick up one of these boards, though. The biggest caveat is that you will need to buy SODIMM memory rather than standard DDR5 DIMMs, which could cut into your cost savings a bit. Don't spend out for fancy XMP RAM, either; the board doesn't support it. The other consideration is cooling—Minisforum notes that these boards are confusingly compatible with coolers meant for LGA 1700, an Intel socket, but considering the non-standard nature of these products, maybe we should just be grateful they're compatible with standard CPU coolers at all.

Other than those potential sticking points, these are standard micro-ATX or mini-ITX machines that hook up to regular ATX power supplies and accept standard GPU and storage upgrades. You even get a couple of SATA ports if you're keen on attaching hard drives to your new PC. At $479 for motherboard and CPU with a full sixteen Zen 4 CPU cores, this is a remarkably affordable way to get into the upper echelons of CPU core count.
Tags:  SFF, minisforum, modt
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment