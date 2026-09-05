Minisforum's 192GB Gorgon Halo Mini PC Is A Local AI Powerhouse

Minisforum MS-S1 Max-P495 mini PC - Image: Minisforum



Unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Minisforum has officially announced the MS-S1 Max-P495, an ultra-compact mini-workstation designed to put serious local AI horsepower on your desk. Powered by AMD's flagship Gorgon Halo chip, the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495, and a generous heap of 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 unified memory, this compact system is effectively a mini desktop powerhouse for local LLM inference and AI development.

160GB Of Allocatable VRAM for Massive Local Models

Minisforum MS-S1 Max-P495 mini PC highlights - Image: Minisforum



Traditionally, AI developers would be forced to shop and buy multiple high-end enterprise GPUs to get high VRAM capacities. Now, however, we're seeing more mini PCs, desktops (like the Framework Desktop ), and even some laptop options flex unified memory architectures. In this case, Minisforum's new mini PC allows users to allocate up to 160GB of system RAM strictly as graphics memory. Doing so opens the door for running hefty 70B+ parameter models and heavily quantized multi-hundred-billion parameter setups completely offline and on-device.





Also underneath the hood, the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 APU packs a 16-core/32-thread Zen 5 CPU clocked at 3.1GHz (base) to 5.2GHz (max boost), along with 16MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 80MB of total cache.





It also features a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 55 TOPS for AI workloads, as well as Radeon 8065S graphics with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units clocked at up to 3GHz. Between the GPU and CPU, the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 can deliver up to 131 TOPS of AI muscle.

Heavy-Duty Cooling and Desktop-Grade Expansion

Minisforum MS-S1 Max-495 mini PC packs dual turbine fans - Image: Minisforum



That's all well and good, but taming a 120W sustained (and 160W peak) thermal design power inside a compact 3.5-liter chassis requires some serious thermal engineering. To that end, Minisforum outfitted the MS-S1 Max-P495 with what it says is an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, along with a pure copper cold plate, six heat pipes, dual turbine blowers, and phase-change thermal interface material to prevent throttling under heavy multi-hour workloads.





"With a robust 120W stable PPT and 160W Fast PPT, our cooling system confidently handles intense workloads, translating extreme power into unwavering performance, not thermal throttling," Minisforum says.





Expansion options are pretty robust too, despite the ultra-compact form factor. Highlights include dual 10GbE LAN ports, dual USB4 ports (40Gbps, Alt DisplayPort 2.0, 15W Power Delivery), dual USB4 V2 ports (80Gbps, Alt DisplayPort 2.0, 15W Power Deliver), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 FRL output, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, a full-length PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot, and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 16TB of total storage with RAID 0/1 support via a slide-out chassis tray. There is also a reset hole on the rear to clear the CMOS.





Minisforum MS-S1 Max-P495 mini PC - Image: Minisforum



Minisforum also designed the MS-S1 Max-P495 for modular scaling. The chassis can sit vertically on a desk or mount horizontally in a standard 2U server rack enclosure. Additionally, users have the option to daisy-chain multiple units with a master power header; according to Minisforum, a dual-unit 192GB cluster can run a massive 235B parameter model at a respectable 16 tokens per second.



