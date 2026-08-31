Framework Desktop Is Getting A 192GB RAM Boost For Monster Local LLMs

Framework Desktop - Image: Framework

Framework is teasing a massive 192GB memory option that is headed to its compact Framework Desktop system. Driven by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 ' Gorgon Halo ' processor, the upgraded desktop is tailored specifically for developers and enthusiasts running heavy local artificial intelligence workloads directly from their desks.

A 192GB VRAM Playground for Local LLMs

The current iteration of the Framework Desktops offers a choice between an AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory or a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip with 64GB or 128GB of RAM. On the system's product page, however, Framework now includes a tab titled "192GB coming soon."





Since AMD’s Ryzen AI Max platform shares memory between CPU cores and integrated graphics, users can allocate up to 160GB of that 192GB memory pool as video memory. For local AI enthusiasts running open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), that extra headroom is a potential game changer.





Storing high-parameter models like 70B or even 120B+ can require daisy-chaining multiple expensive desktop GPUs or renting cloud infrastructure. A 192GB unified memory setup allows these beefy LLMs to fit entirely within system memory on a single compact machine.





The caveat is that the advertised memory bandwidth only gets a minor boost. Framework's teaser lists the memory bandwidth at 273GB/s. That is just a 6.6% increase over the 256GB/s found on existing 128GB models running LPDDR5X-8000, which tells us that the new top-tier configuration will deploy LPDDR5X-8533 memory.





Why does this matter? Local LLM token generation speeds are heavily constrained by memory bandwidth, so every gigabyte-per-second increase translates into faster output.









The other caveat is that the processor and RAM are soldered to the mainboard in the Framework Desktop. That said, the combination of a Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 and 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory is a potent one; just be aware that future upgrades would require a mainboard swap.



