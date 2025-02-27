CATEGORIES
Razer's New Minecraft Gaming Gear Is Creepin' It Real For Hardcore Fans

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, February 27, 2025, 10:47 AM EDT
razer
Minecraft has been a legendary franchise that has won the hearts of gamers of all ages. Together with this popularity, comes a new collaboration for fans who crave anything related to Minecraft. As such, Razer has launched its Minecraft Collection, which is a robust set of peripherals that are themed with Minecraft and its iconic Creeper character. 

The first item is the Razer BlackWidow V4 X - Minecraft Edition keyboard. This is a mechanical keyboard that has plenty of RGB (Razer's Chroma RGB to be exact). It also includes six macro keys and the Ender Dragon Shawl item for Minecraft. Priced at $169.99, this is also a wired keyboard and includes useful media keys. 

mouse

A good keyboard absolutely needs a mouse, and Razer has also spiced its Cobra mouse with the Minecraft Edition theme. This will be another wired peripheral, coming with optical switches and the usual RGB. It is also fairly lightweight at 58 grams, which can help during those intense mining sessions in Minecraft. At $59.99, it also comes in at a fair price since it has just the basic performance needed along with its Minecraft attire. 

The Gigantus V2 Medium Minecraft Edition mousepad also will play an excellent accompanying role for the Cobra mouse. It's 3mm thick and has a soft micro-weave cloth surface. The Minecraft Edition will be available in just its medium size, but Razer does offer the other designs in varying sizes. 

headphones

A gaming setup is not complete with a nice pair of gaming headsets, and Razer has its Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition ready to go. This is USB-C wired just like the other peripherals, and includes the same Ender Dragon Shawl as the keyboard. For $99.99, you are also getting Chroma RGB, and 7.1 surround sound. 

In summary, these new Razer Minecraft Edition peripherals do not bring anything new to the table in terms of performance or features. However, they are likely to hold appeal to Minecraft fans, with the green colorways and h Creeper themes to match their favorite pastime. 
Tags:  Razer, Minecraft, (nasdaq:msft)
