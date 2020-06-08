CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, June 08, 2020, 09:29 AM EDT

This Game Has Dethroned Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 3-Month Reign As Nintendo eShop Best-Seller

minecraft dungeons top seller

During the COVID-19 outbreak around the globe, many people have turned to video games to pass the time. The top video game on the US eShop for the Nintendo Switch since March has been Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, New Horizons has now slipped to the second-place spot, replaced as the top-selling game by Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons is proof that the Minecraft franchise remains extremely popular with gamers of all ages. The top five video games on the Switch eShop in the US are:

  1. Minecraft Dungeons
  2. Animal Crossing New Horizons
  3. Xenoblade Chronicles
  4. Club House Games
  5. Minecraft
  6. EQQ

Certainly, one of the things that helped Minecraft Dungeons do so well on the Switch and other platforms is its price. At $19.99, it's significantly cheaper than most AAA video games. New Horizons, for instance, sells for $59.99 as do most new AAA games. For those unfamiliar with Minecraft Dungeons, it's a dungeon crawler developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven that's distributed by Xbox Game Studios.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on the Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. It's described as an action-adventure game where players can fight through dungeons on their own or team up with up to four other players online or via co-op. Unlike traditional Minecraft, there is no building in Minecraft Dungeons.

The original Minecraft game is still a top seller on multiple platforms despite having launched way back in 2009. Part of the popularity for Minecraft is that it's more than a video game played for fun; it's also used in schools as an educational tool. During the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft has offered free Minecraft educational content to kids learning from home. Another game in the Minecraft franchise is NVIDIA Minecraft RTX, which has improved lighting and visuals for PC gamers.



Tags:  Minecraft, nintendo switch, minecraft dungeons
Via:  Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms