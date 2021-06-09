Minecraft 1.17: How To Find Axolotl And Amethyst, Grow Glow Berries And Craft A Lightning Rod







Minecraft 1.17, AKA part one of the Caves And Cliffs update , was released yesterday and with it came new flora and fauna to see in the wild. Now that we have been able to explore a little bit, let's take a look at some of the cool stuff we have found or handy tips you may want when playing.

The Rare Blue Axolotl





While exploring the wilds of Minecraft, you may stumble upon Axolotls in any pool of water. While they may make cute noises, they are the apex predator of the oceans, rivers, and lakes at the moment as they kill nearly anything in sight. According to the Minecraft Fandom Wiki , what is interesting about these animals is that there is an extremely rare blue breed of axolotls that only has a .083% chance of spawning. While this is not as rare as the baby pink sheep at just a .0082% chance of spawning, you won't come across either often, if ever.

























Command: /summon minecraft:axolotl ~ ~ ~ {Variant:4}





Finding Beautiful Purple Amethyst

















If you want to collect some of these purple crystals, you will want to grab the blocks of amethyst and amethyst clusters that will drop four amethyst shards. The blocks can be used for decoration, while the shards can be used in the tinted glass or spyglass recipe. You will want to leave the budding amethyst and amethyst buds alone as the budding amethyst will spawn amethyst buds which become amethyst clusters.





The Only Time Attracting Lightning Is A Good Thing





When storms roll around in Minecraft, lightning has a high chance of starting a problematic fire in your area, but what if there was a way to prevent that? This is not a Smokey The Bear ad, but a suggestion to use a new lightning rod to take care of the problem. All you need are three of the new copper ingots in a row and you can have yourself a shiny new lightning rod. This will attract lighting that would have struck within 64 blocks from the rod, preventing fires or the odd player lightning strike.







The Rare Glow Berries





Even though the new cave generation is not in Minecraft 1.17, many new blocks are including the Glow Berries. In the next major Minecraft update, you may be able to find them in random caves growing on vines, but we have no such luck for right now. In the meantime, if you want to get your hands on glow berries, then you will have to track down a loot chest in a mineshaft as we did.















Once you have collected the berries, you can plant them under a block and a cave vine will begin to grow downward. Then, you just need to use bonemeal on the vine to yield more berries to eat and restore two hunger or to plant and have more vines.







Though all of things in Minecraft 1.17 are pretty cool, there is quite a bit more to explore out there and more to come with part two of the Caves and Cliffs update. Perhaps you can make a proper Statue of Liberty with the weathered copper blocks, or a massive crystal cave with amethyst. Either way, let us know what you think of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update in the comments below.



