Minecraft Caves And Cliffs Part One Update Available With New Mobs And Blocks, Download Now





The first part of Minecraft ’s Caves and Cliffs update is finally here, and it brings new mobs and blocks to the game. From goats high on mountaintops to glowing squids deep beneath the sea and other new things in between, there is a lot to explore in version 1.17 , so let us dive right in…





Mobs Below The Deepest Depths And Atop The Highest Hills









In this update, the player will notice several new mobs, most of which are found underwater. First on the list is the adorable axolotl, an amphibious and colorful creature with some cool traits. They will attack fish, squid, drowned, and guardians alike or just play dead if they are taking too much damage. It is basically like the opossum of the sea, and you can find them in nearly all bodies of water.

























New Flora And Fauna Blocks





Besides the new mobs, there is a plethora of new flora and fauna that can be found in creative mode. The glow lichen and glow berries found on cave vines can provide an atmospheric dim light source while you are spelunking around. Be careful, though, as you could get caught up in hanging roots from rooted dirt underground or fall thanks to dripleaf, which, if stood on, will tilt and drop, bringing you down with it.





New Ores And Blocks For Decoration





Another big thing item in this update is the copper ore, which can be used for a couple of things. Players can craft spyglasses and lightning rods with the shiny metal, but do not leave any blocks lying around as the copper will slowly oxidize over time. To prevent this issue, you can also apply a layer of wax using the honeycomb item. Hopefully, we will get to see more uses for the copper when part two of the Caves and Cliffs comes out, but it is still worthwhile to collect.























