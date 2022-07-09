CATEGORIES
home News

Government Whistleblowers Could Get Immunity For Coming Forward With UFO Close Encounters

by Tim SweezySaturday, July 09, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT
uap congress
Rep. Mike Gallagher has proposed an amendment that would give immunity to anyone who comes forward with information concerning unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP). The amendment is aimed at increasing the number of reports by providing whistleblower-like protections for those doing so.

Over the years, many have come forward with stories of extraterrestrial encounters, only to be met with skepticism and fraud allegations. U.S. troops and government contractors have been reluctant to share their stories of UFO sightings for many reasons, no matter how valid they may be. Add to that the fact that the government has been accused of holding back evidence of UAPs and related programs, and you have a recipe for an environment that is not very friendly for anyone to come forward with possible evidence of their own.

Rep. Mike Gallagher hopes to quell many of those concerns with an amendment he has proposed. It basically states that regardless of any previous written or oral non-disclosure agreements "that could be interpreted as a legal constraint on reporting by a witness of an unidentified aerial phenomena," those with information about UAPs would not be in violation of federal classified information laws if they chose to come forward.

In addition to the above, the amendment also calls for the head of the new Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) to establish "a secure system" for receiving reports of "any events relating to" UAPs and any government or government contractor activity or program related to UAPs, often referred to as UFOs. The AOIMSG is tasked with investigating UAPs on behalf of the Defense Secretary and Director of National Intelligence.

close encounter
Image Credit: Photovision from Pixabay

The amendment adds that all information would first be screened "to prevent unauthorized public reporting or compromise of properly classified military and intelligence systems, programs, and related activity, including all categories and levels of special access and compartmented access programs, current, historical, and future."

If anyone does come forward with information and finds themselves being retaliated against, that person "may bring a private civil action for all appropriate remedies, including injunctive relief and compensatory and punitive damages, against the Government or other employer who took the personnel action, in the United States Court of Federal Claims," according to the amendment.

The main focus of the amendment seems to be aimed at providing whistleblower-like protections for those who work for federal agencies and contractors working with the government.

Rep. Tim Burchett told reporters following a congressional hearing on UAPs, "By telling you that they have whistleblower protection or something, that's bogus until it's in the law. For us to sit here and talk about it is bogus. And you really need to provide them with some sort of ability to come in here and not be persecuted and not have a blemish on those records."

Top Image Credit: Christian Plass from Pixabay
Tags:  Government, UFO, whistleblower, uap, amendment
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment