Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop Is Stunning And You Could Win It For Free
Microsoft made the surprise announcement on Instagram, though there's a caveat—anyone interested in these laptops should post a picture of their "Surface on-the-go" on Instagram (which recently added a cool TikTok feature, by the way). Note that Instagram is the only social media platform approved for this giveaway. So in order to win a special edition Surface Laptop, you'll need to already own a Surface of some kind.
Posting your “Surface on-the-go” simply means that you will need to post a picture of yourself with a Surface device to qualify for this giveaway. That's your picture with any Surface laptop ranging from the 1st generation Surface laptop released in 2017 to versions as recent as the Surface Pro 11th Edition, as well as other Surface devices.
Although this giveaway program is available until April 16, it's worth noting that Microsoft will only be giving away 50 laptops, so your odds of winning are pretty slim. Also, only participants from the United States and Puerto Rico are eligible.
Odds aside, if you are interested in this offer, head over to Instagram to see a video of the Surface laptop in question. Follow @Surface and post your "Surface on-the-go" with a caption explaining why you love your Surface Laptop. Also, remember to add hashtags - #Microsoft50SurfaceSweepstakes and #Microsoft50 before posting your picture.