Instagram Just Added One Of TikTok's Most Liked Features
Instagram unveiled a playback feature on Reels that allows users to watch videos at twice the speed by long pressing on the left or right side of the screen. This feature follows an earlier update, which extended Reels videos to 3 minutes. This isn't a new innovation, however, as TikTok has had the fast-forward feature for some time now.
With this addition, all Instagram users worldwide can now fast-forward through videos. The company claims the update is in response the feedback from its user community, who have long requested the feature. While the idea may be designed to improve the user experience, it may not appeal to some content creators who prefer that users spend more time engaged with their videos.
This latest feature is another step by Instagram to rival Tiktok’s core functionality. Considering that the 75-day extension given to TikTok by President Trump is set to expire next week and the absence of any concrete decision about the platform, it is hard to imagine that Instagram is not positioning itself as a replacement for TikTok.