Windows 10's Defender App Includes Ransomware Protection And This is How Easy It Is To Enable
Ransomware attacks have been on the rise lately, and both organizations and consumers need to protect themselves as best they can before the problem worsens over time. As it turns out, one of the most popular and widespread operating systems, Windows 10, has ransomware protection, and it is super simple to turn on so you too can be protected.
Ransomware has become one of the most prevalent and profitable forms of cyberattack, with hackers around the globe locking up files in exchange for cryptocurrency or cash. These locked-up files could include family photos, personal documents, or even trade secrets, all of which could be priceless. However, as we saw with Colonial Pipeline doling out $5 million to recover from the attack, the ransom does not always help you get files back.
Of course, the first line of defense when it comes to ransomware is sitting right in front of your monitor; you should keep your software up to date and never randomly download files. Another good tip is to make backups of important files in your home and elsewhere should a catastrophe happen. Beyond that, Microsoft offers ransomware protection as a part of Windows Defender, the built-in Windows antivirus software. If you want to turn it on, all one needs to do is type in “ransomware protection” in the Windows 10 search bar, typically in the lower left-hand corner, and click the “system settings” button pops up.
After the menu comes up, turn on Controlled Folder Access, and you will have a basic level of protection. If other folders have files in them that you would be concerned about, you can then add them to the protected list by clicking the “Protected Folders” button in this window.
Though Windows Defender cannot be the only line of defense in protecting against ransomware and malware in general, it is certainly a good start. Becoming educated on the how and the why of malware is equally, if not more, important among other security strategies. If you have any good tips on staying safe from malware and ransomware, leave them in the comments below for us and others to take a look at as well.