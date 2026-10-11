CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Will Pay You $1K To Ditch MacBooks For Surface Laptop Ultra

by Chris HarperSunday, October 11, 2026, 01:40 PM EDT
Official Surface Laptop footage, showcasing its OLED brightness during outdoor use.
Official Surface Laptop footage, showcasing its OLED brightness during outdoor use. Image: Microsoft
In addition to a number of other offers for various devices, Microsoft is offering a massive trade-in bonus of "up to $1000" for potential buyers of its new NVIDIA RTX Spark-powered Surface Laptop Ultra, if they're willing to trade-in a MacBook Pro.

When using Microsoft's trade-in tool, the top M5 Max / 128GB / 4TB 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2025 configuration fetched a trade-in value of $2016; the trade in bonus of "up to $1000" is applied on top of the value of the system, once Microsoft receives the device and confirms its condition.

For reference, a lower-tier M5 Pro-based MacBook Pro with 24GB of memory and 1TB drive, fetched $1024 (in working condition, with charger included).

Microsoft's trade-in page—note that the total is before the $1000 promotion on top.
Microsoft's trade-in page—note that the total is before the $1000 promotion on top. Image: Microsoft
If you're interested in taking advantage of this promo from Microsoft, you can find the official trade-in page here. After purchasing a Surface Laptop Ultra and shipping your MacBook Pro to Redmond, you'll receive up to $1000 on top of the original trade-in value quote, in accordance with the promotion. If you aren't a current MacBook Pro user, Microsoft also accepts tablets, phones, laptops and consoles for trade-ins, but that additional bonus is exclusive to MacBook Pro trade-ins.


See The Surface Laptop Ultra in action with gaming and AI workloads.

 Alternatively, Best Buy also accepts trade-ins, and offers multiple configurations of the Surface Book Ultra:

Tags:  Apple, Microsoft, laptop, (nasdaq:msft), rtx spark, surface laptop ultra
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use