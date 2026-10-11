Microsoft Will Pay You $1K To Ditch MacBooks For Surface Laptop Ultra
When using Microsoft's trade-in tool, the top M5 Max / 128GB / 4TB 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2025 configuration fetched a trade-in value of $2016; the trade in bonus of "up to $1000" is applied on top of the value of the system, once Microsoft receives the device and confirms its condition.
For reference, a lower-tier M5 Pro-based MacBook Pro with 24GB of memory and 1TB drive, fetched $1024 (in working condition, with charger included).
If you're interested in taking advantage of this promo from Microsoft, you can find the official trade-in page here. After purchasing a Surface Laptop Ultra and shipping your MacBook Pro to Redmond, you'll receive up to $1000 on top of the original trade-in value quote, in accordance with the promotion. If you aren't a current MacBook Pro user, Microsoft also accepts tablets, phones, laptops and consoles for trade-ins, but that additional bonus is exclusive to MacBook Pro trade-ins.
See The Surface Laptop Ultra in action with gaming and AI workloads.
Alternatively, Best Buy also accepts trade-ins, and offers multiple configurations of the Surface Book Ultra: