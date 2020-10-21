Dastardly Trickbot Botnet Has Nearly Been Defeated By Microsoft And Its Security Partners





The Trickbot botnet is under the gun in a significant way. Both Microsoft and the U.S Military Cyber Command have both been targeting Trickbot this year in hopes of taking it down. Microsoft claims that “As of October 18, [they’ve] worked with partners around the world to eliminate 94% of Trickbot’s critical operational infrastructure.”

Global Trickbot Servers



Since the initial 62 servers were disabled, the criminals behind Trickbot “scrambled to replace the infrastructure [Microsoft] initially disabled.” Microsoft was able to identify 59 new servers that were attempted to be added to the Trickbot network. These all were disabled except one, making the total 120 servers taken down out of 128.