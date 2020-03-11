Microsoft To Host Digital Xbox Event Online Following E3 2020 Cancellation





We learned earlier today that E3 2020 has been officially cancelled. Given the graveyard of tech conferences that the coronavirus has already left in its wake, it wasn't too surprising to learn that E3 2020 would become the next victim.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," wrote the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) on its site this morning. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters."

Microsoft was one of the key gaming companies that was going to have a big presence at E3 2020, so its opportunity to engage with industry professionals and regular gamers in-person has been lost. However, Microsoft will provide the next best thing: an online-only, digital event where it will talk about all things Xbox.





"Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event," wrote Xbox Chief Phil Spencer. "Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."

Microsoft has already spilled the beans on many aspects of the Xbox Series X including its design, the AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 hardware inside, SSD storage, and 12 TFLOP compute performance. It's likely that the folks from Redmond will show off some swanky next-generation game titles running on the advanced hardware and possibly give us an idea of pricing for its console during its digital event.

In other Microsoft news, on Monday the company announced that it would still hold sessions online regarding its Xbox Series X console and Project xCloud game streaming service next week following the cancellation of GDC 2020.