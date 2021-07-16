Microsoft Targets Sourgum Malware For Termination Following Cyberattacks On Politicians And Journalists
Yesterday, Microsoft's Cristin Goodwin, General Manager for the Digital Security Unit, reported on a cyberweapon being manufactured by a group called Sourgum. This weapon was initially found by the Citizen Lab, at the University of Toronto's Munk School, after being used to attack "more than 100 victims around the world including politicians, human rights activists, journalists, academics, embassy workers and political dissidents."
This update will then prevent Sourgum's malware from working on already infected devices and prevent new infections for updated devices or devices that run Microsoft Defender. Thankfully, this is only one part of the equation as Microsoft undertakes "broader legal, technical and advocacy work" to address the issues of PSOAs building and selling cyberweapons globally. Hopefully, Microsoft will continue to go after companies, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on Microsoft's efforts.