Microsoft Surface Go 3 Intel Amber Lake September Leak
The Surface Go 2 took all the good looks of Microsoft's more expensive tablet + keyboard combinations and brought the price point down to a very affordable level. That machine has been hanging around since its release in the middle of last year, so it's getting a little long in the tooth. If rumors pan out to be true, it seems that the company is due to announce a successor, the Surface Go 3, in short order.
We already know that a big event is coming up where we expect to see, among other things, another foldable phone dubbed the Surface Duo 2. It seems that affordability is also on the menu for that event as well. If leaks reported by the German WinFuture are accurate, the newest Surface Go will have Amber Lake-Y processors in tow.
In fact, the Surface Go 2 had Amber Lake-Y CPUs as well. The Pentium Gold 4425Y in the base-model Surface Go 2 is an older dual-core Kaby Lake design, but the Core m3-8100Y is a dual-core Amber Lake-Y processor. Fortunately, this time around Microsoft is increasing thread counts at least. The rumor says the Pentium Gold 6500Y and the Core i3-10100Y will be options in the upgraded Surface Pro 3. The Pentium Gold 6500Y has two cores still, but hyper-threading as an advantage over the 4425Y. Meanwhile, the Core i3-10100Y has four cores rather than the two found on the Core m3-8100Y.
Unfortunately, the rest of the specs aren't quite the rosy showing of the memory. The base model Surface Go 3 with Pentium Gold is expected to again ship with just 4 GB of memory, while the upgraded Core i3 model will have 8 GB. That's the same as its predecessor, but In this modern age and with Windows 11 right around the corner, we'd hoped for a bit more. No word on storage yet, but we're hoping the base model has a bit more than the 64 GB of flash this time around.
Fortunately we won't have to wait terribly long to see what Microsoft has in store for the Surface Go family and if this rumor pans out to be true. The event is scheduled for September 22 and will showcase the latest in Windows 11 and upcoming hardware from Microsoft. This event may have a Surface Book and Surface Pro update in addition to the Surface Go 3 and rumored Duo 2. Whatever the case, we'll be here bringing the latest announcements from Microsoft in just a couple short weeks, so stay tuned to HotHardware.