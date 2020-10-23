Microsoft's Surface Duo Dual-Screen Android Flagship Already Discounted By $200





If you've had your eyes on the dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo , but have been hesitant to fork over $1,399 to get your foot in the door, we've got somewhat good news for you today. Microsoft is currently offering a $200 discount on the Surface Duo, which takes its price down to $1,199. That still doesn't bring the device down to the magic $999 price point like the equally intriguing LG Wing , but it's definitely a step in the right direction.

The new $1,199 price is for the 128GB version of the Surface Duo, while the 256GB version also gets a $200 discount, bringing its price to $1,299. It's rather interesting to see a $200 discount pop up so early for Microsoft’s flagship Android smartphone, but it's a move that was entirely predictable.

For starters, the Surface Duo is using last year's flagship SoC, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. And while it is still a very potent chip today, many Android enthusiasts probably have an issue with spending over $1,000 on older tech. What perhaps is even more damning for the smartphone is that it doesn't come with 5G connectivity, which is standard equipment with Snapdragon 865 Android flagships (and many mid-range smartphones) that have been released in 2020. Even though high-speed 5G availability isn't as ubiquitous in the United States as 4G LTE, many people are probably looking for a little bit of longevity out of their devices, and the lack of 5G is a big knock against the Surface Duo.

Other specs rounding out the device include just 6GB of RAM, dual 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 360-degree hinge, just one 11MP camera, and a 3,577 mAh battery to power everything. There's also support for the Surface Pen, which is typically used in Microsoft Surface convertibles, laptops and desktops.





Despite its versatile dual-screen form-factor, Microsoft is also dealing with a lot of software compatibility issues and bugs with the Surface Duo that early adopters have been quick to point out online. Microsoft has addressed some of these complaints with updates, but there are still a lot of usability issues that impact how the Surface Duo is used on a daily basis.

With that being said, we have the feeling that this $200 discount might be the first of many price reductions for the Surface Duo as we quickly approach 2021.