CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, June 26, 2020, 02:22 PM EDT

Microsoft Closing Nearly All Retail Stores Globally In Favor Of New Online Approach

microsoft store
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit the business sector particularly hard over the past few months, and some big-name companies have either been forced to drastically change their operations, or have closed their doors altogether. Even a tech giant like Microsoft is not immune to the aftereffects of COVID-19, as the company has announced a “strategic change” in its retail operations going forward.  

The change means that most of the company’s Microsoft Store physical locations will be closing down shortly. Microsoft’s endeavor towards physical stores was modeled in part on the very successful Apple Stores. Customers were able to walk into a Microsoft Store and lay hands on all of the company’s latest hardware products, and even bring in Microsoft hardware in for service. Likewise, customers were able to attend workshops and other in-store events; just like a certain fruit company.

Most Microsoft Stores are located within shopping malls; many of which have been closed around the world in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. While Microsoft is closing most of its physical retail storefronts, it will operate what it calls “Microsoft Experience Centers” in New York City, the Redmond campus, London and Sydney.

Surface Home HMC HL Image 20 V1

Going forward, Microsoft will refocus its retail resources on its digital storefronts. The company says that it has witnessed significant growth in sales at Microsoft.com and through its Xbox and Windows digital storefront, which reach a total of 1.2 billion people each month across 190 global markets. Going forward, the company will be bulking up its online efforts with 1:1 video chat with support personnel, virtual workshops and more.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate VP David Porter. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.

“It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers,” Porter added. “We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more.”

The first Microsoft Store retail locations opened up back in 2009, and were closed this year – due to COVID-19 -- prior to the company’s big Spring Surface Refresh which included new devices like the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2.



Tags:  Microsoft, Microsoft Store, (nasdaq:msft), coronavirus, covid-19
Via:  Microsoft
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms